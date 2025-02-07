Contractors: Cement price hike will make construction more expensive

A delivery of Rock Hard cement at a hardware in San Fernando. - File photo

THE Contractors Association (TTCA) says the imminent price increase on cement, effective on February 17 for retail users, and on March 5 for bulk users, would ultimately increase the overall cost of construction.

“The increase will automatically increase readymix concrete, concrete blocks and other cement-related products,” said TTCA president Glen Mahabirshingh in a conversation with Newsday on February 6.

While he said the TTCA has not officially received the updated cement price listings, he noted that the upcoming price adjustment will represent the fifth price increase since December 2021.

Mahabirsingh said the TTCA is committed to promoting equitable competition among all participants in the construction industry.

“This approach not only plays a crucial role in managing inflation but also encourages further investment in developing our nation's infrastructure.

“The TTCA has consistently supported the local manufacturing sector, understanding that the key benefit lies in maintaining open and fair market conditions. Such conditions help to reduce the risk of arbitrary price increases for goods produced domestically.”

A newspaper report on February 6 said cement prices were set to increase by seven per cent, by the country’s only cement manufacturer Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL).

The last time the company increased prices was in February last year.

In 2021, a bag of 42.5kg eco cement cost $38.85. In December of that year, TCL raised prices eight per cent, bringing the cost of eco cement to $43.71. The price of premium cement raised by 15 per cent that year to $46.56 VAT inclusive.

The increase resulted in the exit of the Rock Hard Cement Company from the local market. The company had been struggling with import duties and absorbing rising input costs.

Cement price

rise since 2021

• December 2021: 15 per cent

• August 2022: seven per cent

• March 2023: five per cent

• February 2024: 7.67 per cent

• February 2025: seven per cent