CinemaONE’s free local movies for schools return

In this file photo, children enjoy their popcorn at an Easter charity movie event held at CinemaOne Digicel IMAX.

CINEMAONE has relaunched its Ultimate School Field Trip programme.

A media release from the company on February 6 said the programme will have exclusive free movie screenings of local movies for this school term.

The programme will kick off with screenings for primary, secondary and tertiary education across CinemaONE’s three locations.

The movie theatre company runs IMAX at One Woodbrook Place, Gemstone VIP Cinemas at Gulf City Mall in San Fernando and CineCentral at Price Plaza, Chaguanas.

“Educators and their guests are invited to experience first-hand how CinemaONE’s movie content combines entertainment with education, offering the perfect blend for school field trips,” the release said.

CinemaONE CEO Ingrid Jahra said the programme was launched in 2012, and she was excited to host younger audiences with its IMAX 3D technology.

“(The programme) aims to inspire and educate young minds through the power of cinema,” she said. “We believe that combining entertainment with education can create unforgettable learning experiences for students.”

Those interested can contact CinemaONE Ltd at 384-9909 or e-mail cine1-fieldtrip@cinemaonett.com

SCREENING SCHEDULE

IMAX at One Woodbrook Place

• Born to be Wild 3D at 10.30 am

• Under the Sea at 11.40 am

• Space Station at 12.50 pm

Gemstone VIP Cinemas at Gulf City Mall

• Sally’s Way at 11 am

• Pan! Our Music Odyssey at 11 am

• Trafficked at 11.30 am

CineCentral at Price Plaza

• Sally’s Way at 11 am

• Trafficked at 11 am

• Pan! Our Music Odyssey at 11 am