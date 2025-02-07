Chutney Soca semis on February 8 at La Tropical

Machel Montano will hit the stage first on February 8 at the Bmobile CSM 30th anniversary semifinal show.

The competition is being held at La Tropical, Rig Compound, La Romaine. The show starts at 9.30 pm.

Also expected to perform on Saturday is nine-time champion Rikki Jai, who returns to the stage for the first time in more than five years, said a media release.

Past champions Neval Chatelal and Daddy Chinee are also expected to compete.

Women will face off as well as they vie for not only the big prize but also the title of Queen of Chutney Soca 2025.

Rawytee Ramroop, the 2024 Queen, is also competing at this stage.

Thirty-four artistes are expected to compete at the semis.