Cephas Cooper, Jason Mohammed slam centuries for Red Force against Volcanoes

Cephas Cooper acknowledges his TT Red Force teammates after scoring his maiden first-class century. - Photo courtesy CWI

Cephas Cooper (117) slammed his maiden, first-class century to put TT Red Force in the driving seat during the final session, when day two of their West Indies Championship round-two clash against Windward Islands Volcanoes resumed at Arnos Vale Recreation Ground in St Vincent on February 6. Just before press time, Jason Mohammed notched his second century of the season with a knock of 103.

With about 45 minutes left on day two, Red Force were 379/5, with a healthy lead of 213 runs with five wickets in hand, in reply to the Volcanoes first innings tally of 166.

Resuming day two on 137/1, overnight batsmen Cooper and Amir Jangoo (84) championed TT’s reply. The pair combined for a sturdy 170-run partnership which carried the visitors to 175, before Jangoo misjudged a short Gilon Tyson delivery, which edged his bat, and travelled safely into the gloves of wicketkeeper Gian Benjamin.

Jangoo, though, achieved his 13th first-class half century, and played an important supporting role alongside Cooper.

Veteran batsman Mohammed joined Cooper in the middle and the duo put on a 75-run stance. In the process, Cooper, 25, notched his first century in the regional four-day format after taking a quick single off spinner Lee John in the first session.

Cooper celebrated briefly at the crease while his Red Force teammates cheered him on. The right-handed batsman achieved the feat after facing 183 balls, improving on his 80-run contribution in TT’s first win over Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) last week.

At the drinks break, TT were 230/2 after 63 overs.

When play resumed, Cooper and Mohammed added 21 runs to their total before the former was bowled by right-arm, fast bowler Shadrack Descarte. Cooper’s innings was made up of 12 fours and one six.

Captain and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva joined Mohammed at the crease, but his presence was short-lived as he was trapped leg-before by left-arm orthodox spinner Kavem Hodge, who was also their main contributor (126) with the bat on day one. Da Silva perished without scoring.

At 258/4, Yannic Cariah, who shone with the ball (4/30) on day one, joined Mohammed as the pair sought to extend their lead. Mohammed and Cariah made the Volcanoes bowling attack toil in the evening session.

Mohammed got his century in the final session. Cariah was 53 not out at press time and Joshua James was on four.

In other matches across the region, Guyana Harpy Eagles concluded day two on 166/6, trailing CCC’s first innings score of 375, by 209 runs at the National Stadium in Providence.

Batting first, CCC were led by Kyle Corbin’s knock of 102, Johann Jeremiah’s 84 and Demario Richards’ 40.

Topping the bowling for Harpy Eagles were Ronaldo Alimohamed (3/56), Veerasammy Permaul (3/87) and Shamar Joseph (3/115).

In their turn at the crease, Guyana skipper Tevin Imlach (58 not out) led their response together with Richie Looknauth (21 not out) in the middle.

CCC’s Ojay Shields (3/42) and Akeem Jordan (2/33) led their bowling attack at stumps on day two.

At the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua, Leeward Islands Hurricanes trail Jamaica Scorpions by 19 runs with three wickets remaining.

This, after Scorpions posted 320, steered by captain John Campbell (126) and Brad Barnes (63 not out).

Leewards, in reply, got to 301/7 at stumps, with wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton (77 not out) and Karina Gore (72) leading the chase.

Up to the dinner break at Kensington Oval in Barbados, West Indies Academy were 15/1, trailing Barbados Pride's mammoth 581/9 declared, courtesy skipper Kraigg Brathwaite’s outstanding 212, Jonathan Drakes’ 117 and Leniko Boucher’s 65.

Summarised scores:

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 166 (51.1) – Kavem Hodge 126; Khary Pierre 4/17, Yannic Cariah 4/30 vs TT RED FORCE 379/5 (93) — Cephas Cooper 117, Jason Mohammed 103, Amir Jangoo 84, Yannic Cariah 53 not out). Red Force lead by 213 runs (45 minutes before stumps).

CCC 375 (114.5) – Kyle Corbin 102, Johann Jeremiah 84, Demario Richards 40; Ronaldo Alimohamed 3/56, Veerasammy Permaul 3/87, Shamar Joseph 3/115 vs GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 166/6 (45) — Tevin Imlach 58 not out, Richie Looknauth 21 not out; Ojay Shields 3/42, Akeem Jordan 2/33 — Guyana trail by 209 runs.

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 320 (94.4) — John Campbell 126, Brad Barnes 63 not out; Jeremiah Louis 3/44, Rahkeem Cornwall 3/71, Hayden Walsh 2/78 vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 301/7 (79) — Jahamr Hamilton 77, Karima Gore 76; Marquino Mindley 2/36 — Leewards trail by 19 runs.

BARBADOS ROYALS 581/9 declared (138.3) — Kraigg Brathwaite 212, Jonathan Drakes 117, Leniko Boucher 65, Zachary McCaskie 49; Johann Layne 4/85, Joshua Bishop 4/137 vs WI ACADEMY 15/1 (7) - Justin Jagessar 10 not out, Teddy Bishop 1 not out — WI Academy trail by 566 runs (Up to dinner break).