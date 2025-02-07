Carnival season heats up across Trinidad

Patrice Roberts performs at Gateway to the World, Old Piarco Airport Carpark on February 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Carnival season is in full swing, with parties and fetes happening all over the country. Last weekend, Central and East Trinidad were alive with the sounds of soca, as partygoers jumped, waved, and danced to live performances at various events.

Evolve: A Premium Experience in Chaguanas

On February 1, the Alumni Association of Presentation College, Chaguanas hosted Evolve, its signature Carnival fund-raising event. The premium all-inclusive and cooler fete featured high-energy performances from Kes the Band, Ravi B & Karma, Jadel, College Boy Jesse, and Yung Bredda.

Patrons enjoyed the flexibility of choosing between an all-inclusive section or a cooler option while still having an equal view of the action on stage. The event, held at Evolution Garden at the school, was a hit among attendees, with many praising its vibrant atmosphere.

Gateway to the World: A must-go event

As the saying goes, “Who come out, come out, and who don’t come out, miss out.” That was certainly the case at Gateway to the World, a staple on the Carnival calendar. The all-inclusive event featured a star-studded lineup and a feast of culinary delights to satisfy every craving.

Traditional Carnival characters greeted patrons at the entrance, setting the tone for a night of cultural celebration. A revamped stage setup, now facing west instead of north, gave the venue a fresh look. For an elevated experience, the event also introduced VVIP cabanas, which offered premium bottle service and sold out quickly.

The highlight of the night was Bajan singer Rupee, who took the crowd on a nostalgic journey with his classic soca hits. The audience – especially older patrons – relished the reminder of the "Bajan invasion" of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Other performances included Patrice Roberts, Voice, Mical Teja, College Boy Jesse, Ding Dong, Blaka Dan, Shal Marshall, Full Blown, The A-Team Band, and The All-Stars. It was held in the Old Piarco Airport Carpark.

Changes to all-inclusive fetes

It looks like the concept of "all-inclusive" is being diluted, and patrons are noticing the shift. Promoters might be trying to cut costs or increase revenue, but it changes the experience significantly. If people are paying premium prices, they expect premium service – long waits and limited options don’t align with that.

This year, there has been a growth in promoters only offering low-end alcoholic drinks in a free drinks bar (usually extremely small), while having premium drinks available to be purchased at an extremely bigger bar. The smaller bar would usually be very crowded, oftentimes taking a person 30 minutes to get a drink.

One of the reasons people opt to spend money on an all-inclusive party was to avoid the possibility of losing valuable bank cards and cash at these crowded events. This shift forces patrons back into a situation where they have to handle money, which all-inclusive fetes were meant to eliminate. Are people pushing back against this trend, or are they just accepting it for now?

Heaven on Earth: Arkadians Sports Club brings back Arima’s Carnival Vibes

On Calvary Hill, Arima, Arkadians Sports Club unveiled its Monday Evening mas wear collection, Heaven on Earth, at Home on D Hill Bar & Recreation on February 1. As expected, the launch quickly turned into a lively street party, with performances by Jadee, MX Prime, and Shurwayne Winchester.

Bandleader Meisha Pierre emphasised the club’s mission to revive the true spirit of Arima’s Carnival. The costumes featured:

Principalities (Frontline Male & Female)

Arkadians Angel (Frontline)

Dominions (Backline/T-shirt section)

With designs by Brandon Phillip and leadership from Dexter Aguilera, the Arkadians continue to establish themselves as a dominant force in Arima’s Carnival scene.

Quota: The ultimate backyard cooler fete

For those who preferred an intimate house party experience, Quota was the place to be. Held on Quesnel Street, Arima on February 1.

This cooler-inclusive fete, now in its 12th year, is the brainchild of husband-and-wife duo Bruce and Marcia Cayonne.

Set in their lush backyard, surrounded by towering mango, plum and chenette trees, the event created an enchanting and relaxed atmosphere that patrons have come to love.