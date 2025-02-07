Arima registry office closed after man fights with employee

- File photo

A 29-year-old Arima man is facing a charge of malicious damage after an altercation with an employee at the Arima branch of the Registrar General’s Department.

Around 2.50 pm on February 6, the man had a dispute with staff at the office on Devenish Street, Arima.

He became angry and hit the front glass door of the office, causing it to break.

In a media release, the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs said the man also injured the employee.

It added the attack was “without any known motive.”

Police acted swiftly and arrested the suspect at the office shortly after the incident.

Police say the damage was estimated at $15,000.

The ministry said the incident caused the Arima Sub-Office and the Arima District Registrar of the Registrar General’s Department to be closed on February 7.

It said the closure was necessary to address staff’s welfare needs and office repairs but did not say when the office will be reopened.

The ministry added, in the interim, members of the public can access all district registrar services at the Mt Hope or Sangre Grande district registrars while all registry services are accessible at the Port of Spain and San Fernando offices.

It reminded the public all registry services can also be accessed online at www.agla.gov.tt.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused by “this unfortunate incident” and said, “All efforts are currently being made to address the staff’s well-being and restore full service in the shortest possible time frame.”