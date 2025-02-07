Allen-Agostini to read at Writers Centre

Lisa Allen-Agostini -

The Writers Centre will celebrate creativity, culture, and Carnival on February 8 with a Mas and Makers Carnival Market and a reading and discussion session.

From 10 am-3 pm, artisans will display their Carnival-inspired crafts, art, and designs for sale at the Writers Centre, 14 Alcazar Street, St Clair.

A reading and discussion of Death in the Dry River by Lisa Allen-Agostini will take place from 11.30 am-1 pm, a media release said.

Allen-Agostini's newest novella is set in colonial 1932 Trinidad. The plot delves into the grisly murder of a calypsonian, as investigated by a suspended stalwart police constable, Johnson "Sonny" Stone.

Allen-Agostini will be in conversation with Gillian Moor and will be available to sign books after the reading. Paper Based Bookshop will have copies of Death in the Dry River on sale.

A diverse selection of Carnival-related books is also available.