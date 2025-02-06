Unicomer, Unipet partner on clean-energy projects for homes

Unicomer’s director of consumer finance Sharon Maharaj, left, signs off on the Unicomer x Unipet partnership alongside Arielle Mootra, corporate projects officer (Unipet) and Mikhail Mc Comie, market diversification and expansion officer. - Photo courtesy Unicomer

UNICOMER has announced a partnership with Unipet Independent Petroleum Marketing Co Ltd (Unipet) to provide customers with financing for clean-energy projects.

Unicomer is the parent company of Courts, Courts Optical, Courts Ready Finance, Courts Business Solutions, Ashley Furniture HomeStore, RadioShack and Servitech.

In a news release on February 6, Unicomer said people in low-to-middle-income homes can access alternative energy products such as solar water heaters, solar-panel systems and electric-vehicle chargers through the Switch to Sunshine campaign.

“This initiative powers energy sustainability through financial inclusion,” the release said. “Citizens from low-to- middle-income households can now access alternative energy products and reduce their energy bills using financing from Courts Ready Finance.”

The release said customers will first have to apply at any Courts or Unipet outlet, then employees of Unipet will make a site visit to determine location requirements, infrastructure and product needs.

After the team does an energy audit, Unipet will provide a tailor-made solution for the customer. After the financial approval is received from Courts Ready Finance, the Switch to Sunshine team will schedule the installation.

Two teams from Unipet and Unicomer met at Unicomer’s Freeport campus for a combined training session to get the agreement operational.

Unicomer director of consumer finance Sharon Maharaj said she was happy to partner with Unipet to expand its financing solutions to make clean energy more accessible.

“This partnership represents our commitment to improving the lives of our people, empowering individuals and businesses to reduce energy costs while reducing the emissions footprint and contributing to a more sustainable future.”

Unipet energy lead Nalyssa Bruno expressed excitement over the collaboration.

“We hope that customers jump at the opportunity to take ownership of their electricity, lower their expenses and gain energy independence.”