Trinidad and Tobago tennis stalwart, ex-Wimbledon umpire Jameson dies

Anthony Jameson. - Photo courtesy SPORTT

Trinidad and Tobago tennis stalwart Anthony Jameson, who officiated at Wimbledon, died last week. He was 75.

Wimbledon is arguably the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world.

Jameson, along with Chester Dalrymple and Colleen De Gannes, founded the TT Umpires Association in 1975.

He was also a top national player in the 1970s and formed a formidable doubles team with Mike Wilson.

Jameson worked for the Ministry of Sport as a tennis coach.

One of his major accomplishments was being qualified as a chief of umpires for tournaments such as the Davis Cup.

Even in recent years, Jameson was dedicated to local tennis and served in many tournaments as an umpire.

"SporTT joins Trinidad and Tobago’s tennis community in honouring the life of Mr Anthony Jameson, a revered white badge referee whose passion and professionalism left an indelible mark on the sport," the local sporting body said on Facebook on January 30. "His decades of service, integrity and mentorship elevated tennis at every level, inspiring generations, both locally and internationally.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his loved ones, colleagues and the entire tennis fraternity. SporTT honours his invaluable contributions to the growth of tennis, a testament to the impact one individual can make."

Jameson was in the US when he died while visiting family. Funeral arrangements are still being made.