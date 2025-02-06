Trini extradited to US to face attempted murder charge

A TRINIDADIAN MAN wanted in the United States on an attempted murder charge has been committed extradited to the US.

The US Embassy said Vincent Roberts was extradited on February 5, to face charges for attempted murder and weapons possession.

If convicted, he faces a possible sentence of 25 years in prison. Roberts was charged in New York in September 2021. A US permanent resident, Roberts fled the US to TT in December 2022 while out on bond awaiting trial.

In January 2023, a warrant of arrest was issued for Roberts in New York for one count of attempted murder, one count of attempted assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The US requested his extradition in January 2024. He was arrested in Laventille on April 17, 2024, and on January 22, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, signed a warrant of removal for Roberts.

The embassy said Roberts was escorted to the US by deputy marshals from the US Marshals Service and special agents from the US diplomatic security service.

“Playing key roles and critical to the successful extradition were the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the Central Authority of the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, Customs and Immigration, the Airports Authority, US Customs and Border Protection, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Office of International Affairs (OIA), the New York City Police Department (NYPD), and the Kings County, New York District Attorney’s Office,” the release said.

The embassy also quoted US chargé d’affaires Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz, who said, “This extradition is the third fugitive return in the last three months and is indicative of the strong law enforcement relationships and close cooperation between the US and Trinidad and Tobago, as we continue to work together to make our countries safer.”

On January 7, acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles approved Vincent Roberts’ extradition.

Roberts is accused of attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend in February 2021 in Brooklyn, New York, after she allegedly refused to rekindle the relationship.

Roberts was arrested at his brother’s home at Upper Picton Road, Laventille by Sgt Carlos Norton.

According to US court documents, Roberts was arrested in the US on February 28, 2021, and arraigned on March 1. Bail was set for US$40,000 cash or US$60,000 bond and he was released from custody after posting the cash bail or bond.

On March 17, 2021, Roberts was indicted by a grand jury in Brooklyn and was ordered to appear in the Kings Supreme Criminal Court on January 4, 2023.

The records said on January 6, 2023, US judge Abena Darkeh issued a bench warrant when he failed to appear and the US Marshal Service allegedly received information that Roberts left the US on December 11, 2022, on a flight to Trinidad.

