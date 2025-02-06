Suspended Erla extends good wishes to replacement

Junior Benjamin -

DESPITE suspended Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher's failed attempt to prevent Parliament from appointing an acting commissioner in a bid to retain her position, she has extended her good wishes to DCP Junior Benjamin, who is set to become acting commissioner of police (CoP).

In a phone interview with Newsday on February 6, Benjamin chose his words carefully, saying, “I want to wait until everything is finalised,” adding a media briefing would take place on February 7.

On February 5, the House of Representatives unanimously approved the government's motion. However, Benjamin said he is still awaiting his instrument of appointment.

Harewood-Christopher's suspension came amid a police investigation into the importation of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

“I don’t want to be premature, even though most of the process is complete. I still want to wait until everything is official,” he said, refraining from commenting further on the appointment process.

On his conversation with Harewood-Christopher after Parliament’s approval, Benjamin said, “We had a cordial, respectful relationship. She extended her congratulations, and it was a really pleasant conversation. We share a mutual respect.”

He emphasised the significance of Harewood-Christopher’s work in the police service.

“She has made valuable contributions, and she deserves to be held in high regard for her work. Our prayers continue to be with her through this situation.”

Expressing gratitude for the approval of his appointment, Benjamin reiterated his readiness to serve. He stressed his intent to begin by fostering healing in the police service.

“We’ve faced a lot recently and it’s crucial we start with healing. We need to have open discussions, address concerns and restore morale within the force while rebuilding public confidence in the police.”

While awaiting his formal appointment, Benjamin said he would continue to offer strategic direction and leadership.

Asked about the categorisation of crime as "spiralling," Benjamin firmly rejected the characterisation, saying there has been a noticeable reduction in serious crime compared to previous years.

“That’s certainly not reflected in the statistics. We’ve seen a significant decline in murders, violent crimes, and property crimes.

"So I don’t understand where the idea of a spiralling crime rate is coming from. If you look at the numbers, we’re seeing real progress, and we want to continue moving in that direction.”

The country’s all-time murder toll record, set in 2022 at 605, was broken in 2024 at 624.

Benjamin outlined his focus on strengthening crime prevention, suppression and intervention strategies, particularly during the state of emergency (SoE).

“When people think of an SoE, they associate it with curfews, which help curb crime by limiting movement.

"But this SoE is different: it does not infringe on people’s rights. It's about empowering the police to retrieve firearms from the homes of people involved in crime. This approach shows when the police are equipped with the necessary tools and powers, we can effectively control crime.”

On the topic of a potential curfew after Carnival, Benjamin said, “I haven’t heard anything about that. I don’t believe a curfew is needed. The police are doing a tremendous job, and the results speak for themselves.”

He took the opportunity to commend officers for their work.

He also gave crime statistics, citing one murder in February, compared to eight in the same period last year and nine in 2023.

“Somebody should acknowledge that the police are doing a good job. We’ve had 33 murders so far this year, down from 50 last year and 70 in 2023. Can we stop and recognise the positive impact the police are making? We’re heading in the right direction.

"When would TT begin to appreciate the hard work we are doing? It’s not by accident. It’s the result of careful planning, strategy, and a committed police force.”

Benjamin said while he is not claiming success, the service is "certainly making progress.”

“We need law-abiding citizens to join us in the fight against crime. We need the public’s support. If you see something, say something. Let’s work together because crime is everyone’s responsibility.”

As a result of Benjamin's becoming acting CoP, ACP Curt Simon will take on the role of acting DCP.