Step To Success project aims to empower youths

From left, Adanna Leonard-Williams, Point Fortin mayor Clyde James and ambassador of Israel to Panama and the Southeast Caribbean, Itai Bardov at the launch in Point Fortin. - Photos courtesy Adanna Leonard-Williams

From February 7, and continuing every Friday for the next two months, several youths from the southwestern peninsula in Trinidad are set to benefit from the Step to Success project.

This initiative aims to open doors to future opportunities and, in doing so, help shape the leaders of tomorrow.

This new project is designed to empower 30 youths, from 12 to 18, to take charge of their academic and professional futures.

Secondary school teacher Adanna Leonard-Williams is the project co-ordinator.

>

The programme seeks to bridge the gap between education and career readiness by equipping participants with essential skills for success.

It will run from February to April, providing students with the tools and knowledge necessary to excel in today’s digital age.

“This journey will be transformational. Each session, on Fridays from February to April, will facilitate the building of their confidence, enhance their knowledge, and prepare them to seize future opportunities,” Leonard-Williams said.

Leonard-Williams told Newsday that the project is funded by Mashav, with the support of the Embassy of Israel to Panama and Southeast Caribbean.

Mashav, launched in 1957, is the agency for International Development Co-operation and falls under the purview of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Leonard-Williams is also a 2023 scholarship recipient of Mashav.

“The Step to Success project is born out of a vision to bridge the gap between education and career readiness by equipping our youth with critical skills for academic and professional excellence,” she said.

“Through focused training in digital literacy, including tools like Microsoft Office and netiquette education, our programme will ensure that participants can navigate platforms like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom. These skills are no longer optional, they are essential.”

The project was launched on January 22, at the Port Fortin Borough Town Hall, the same place where the classes will be held.

>

The ambassador of Israel to Panama and the Southeast Caribbean, Itai Bardov, also attended.

Leonard-Williams thanked Bardov for his guidance and commitment to the initiative, which she said further solidified the bond between Trinidad and Tobago and the State of Israel.

The ambassador donated two computers and a projector to support the programme.

Leonard-Williams also runs a private learning institute, AL Williams Educational Services and Consultancy, in Point Fortin.

“This project is more than a series of sessions; it is a foundation for lifelong success. It is a chance for our youth to not only master tools but to envision and create a better future for themselves and their communities,” Leonard-Williams said.

“As we move forward, we must remember that investments in our youth are investments in our nation’s prosperity. Programmes like Step to Success are essential for unlocking the potential of our young people and empowering them to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers.”

Leonard-Williams coached the Vessigny Secondary School debate team, which won the 2024 Energy Sustainability Debate Competition hosted by the National Energy Corporation.

>

Port Fortin MP Kennedy Richards, La Brea MP Stephen Mc Clashie, Point Fortin mayor Clyde James, and CEO of the Point Fortin Borough Corporation Victoria Allum also attended the launch.