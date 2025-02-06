Soca Warriors forward Reon Moore to rejoin Army after stint in Canada

Reon Moore, right, celebrates a goal with teammate Brent Sam in 2023. - Photo courtesy TT Premier Football League

FROM March 4, Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one defences will have another attacking weapon to contend with when they meet current league leaders Defence Force, as forward Reon Moore is set to join the Defence Force team after a stint in Canada.

Moore, 28, signed to Canadian Premier League outfit Pacific FC on March 1, 2024. He signed a two-year contract, with a club option for the 2026 season.

In his sole season with Pacific, Moore scored four goals in over 20 appearances. The brightest moment in his Pacific stint arguably came in a clash against York United on October 10, when he scored a double to inspire a 2-1 victory for his team after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Speaking to Newsday on February 6, Defence Force team manager Flight Lieut Ryan Ottley didn't disclose the reasons for Moore's departure from Pacific FC.

However, he said the Army/Coast Guard combination are ready to welcome the speedy attacker back into the team and the Defence Force organisation with open arms.

Towards the end of last month, Ottley said, Moore approached the team management and expressed an interest to rejoin the Defence Force team. Since then, the Soca Warriors attacker has been training with coach Densill Theobald's charges as he works towards full fitness ahead of the reopening of the TTPFL transfer window on March 4.

Before his departure to Canada, Moore helped Defence Force to the inaugural TTPFL league title in 2023, to go along with the knockout crown.

"We're excited to have Reon back. He's a son of the soil and a son of the organisation," Ottley said. "He didn't leave Defence Force under any kind of duress, so it was never issue to accept him back into the team. "Everybody, from the players to the coaching staff, is excited.

"What he can do is bring that level of international experience and exposure to the team, similar to what Kevin Molino has been doing."

Signed by Defence Force last October, the 34-year-old Molino has been a revelation in the TTPFL, scoring a joint-league high of ten goals to help his team surge to the top of the table. Defence Force have won all nine of their TTPFL matches and hold an eight-point lead over reigning champions AC PoS.

While Ottley says TTPFL title success is one of the team's goals, he said they also want to be in a position where they can vie for trophies at the Concacaf level.

"Our end state is not just the TTPFL. We observed (Jamaica's) Cavalier FC, who we played year before in the Concacaf Caribbean Cup, going on to win the competition last year. That's what we want to do. We want to compete for those titles.

"(This signing) puts us in a great position. Reon adds depth to the team for the goals we want to attain."

Ottley also hinted that Moore may not be the last of Defence Force's signings this season.

"As a man say a while back, 'We want more!'

"We're looking to do what Manchester City did (in 2023) and go for a treble."