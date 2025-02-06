Sinanan: Chase Village highway extension done by end of March

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

MINISTER of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan has said the highway extension project from Chaguanas to Chase Village is due to be completed by the end of next month.

He was answering a listed question in the House of Representatives on February 5 posed by Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram as to the revised timeframe for the work.

Sinanan said, "The work being done from Chaguanas to Chase Village is an expansion of a four-lane highway to six lanes in keeping with the UBH (Uriah Butler Highway) and is a natural extension of the highway network upgrade started by this Government, from Colville Street in the north, to CRH (Churchill-Roosevelt Highway) in the east and the San Fernando to Point Fortin highway in the south."

Sinanan said the UBH runs from Champs Fleurs to Chaguanas, where it runs into the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.

He said it was always a challenge to work on a site that was already in use.

"There is inconvenience experienced and (an) ever-persistent risk of known and unknown factors in retarding progress.

"In this instance the weather and the fluctuation in working hours has caused delays by the ministry.

"But the ministry remains steadfast in providing improved infrastructure for the travelling public."

He said the project is divided into two packages, firstly from Chaguanas to Brentwood, and secondly from Brentwood to Chase Village.

"Roadwork and off-median work and surface course asphalt are expected to be completed by the end of February 2025.

"Slope stabilisation and other ancillary works along the acceleration and deceleration ramps of the Chaguanas overpass are expected to be completed by by the end of March 2025."

In a supplemental question, Ram asked the cost of each package, but Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George interjected to say that having regard to the original question on the project's timeframe, she ruled that the supplemental question on cost was out of order.

Replying to another supplemental question by Ram, Sinanan said, "No, there have not been any cost overruns, and the project is within budget."