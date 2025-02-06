Red Force spinners wreck Windwards despite Hodge's century

Red Force spinner Yannic Cariah -

Red Force spinners Khary Pierre (4/17) and Yannic Cariah (4/30) were virtually unplayable to all but one man on day one of a round two West Indies Championship match against Windward Islands Volcanoes at Arnos Vale Recreation Ground, St Vincent, on February 5.

The spinners combined with TT quicks Joshua James (1/20) and Jayden Seales (1/34) to dismiss the hosts for a low 166 from 51.1 overs at the dinner break, with number-three batsman Kavem Hodge (126) the only batsman showing resistance.

Stunningly, Hodge was the only Windwards batsman to reach double figures, and he turned his knock into a triple-digit score. The next best score was nine.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Windwards’ openers Jeremy Solozano (six) and Stephan Pascal (nine) faced pacers Seales and Anderson Phillip. Pascal got them off the mark by slicing Phillip for four in the second over, and then driving him through cover for another in the fourth over.

However, Seales made an early breakthrough in the fifth, trapping Pascal leg before wicket, with nine runs on the board. New batsman Hodge showed early intent as he pulled Seales for a six and a four off consecutive balls.

The right-handed Hodge found the gap, four overs later, punishing Seales for another boundary. With the Volcanoes on 37/1 from ten overs, TT skipper Joshua Da Silva introduced Tobagonian fast bowler Joshua James to the attack.

Three balls into James’ spell, Solozano edged behind to Da Silva, to put Windwards at 37/2 at the first drinks break. Left-arm orthodox Pierre joined the bowling attack and was soon rewarded as his delivery grazed Keron Cottoy’s (two) bat and flew into Da Silva’s gloves.

Hodge, though, stayed aggressive as he cut Pierre behind point for four to bring up 50 runs on the board for Windwards. He then edged past second slip off Phillip to grab another boundary. Soon after, Hodge brought up his half century to carry them to 76/3 after 26 overs, at the tea break, alongside his captain Sunil Ambris.

Red Force vice-captain and off-spinner Bryan Charles was given a rude welcome to his spell after the break as Hodge swept him for four.

Hodge upped the ante not long after, making room against Phillip and cutting for four, striking two off the next ball, before driving the TT pacer for another boundary. Charles suffered a similar fate in the following over, with ten coming off it.

After 32 overs, at 110/3, leg-spinner Yannic Cariah was tossed the ball and reaped immediate rewards as Ambris (nine) attempted a big shot, which fell safely into the hands of a committed, diving James. Hodge and Ambris had combined for a 65-run partnership.

With his teammates falling, Hodge became more conservative with his strokeplay.

New batsman Shadrack Descarte (six)did not last long, caught by James off Cariah.

At 129/5, Cariah made further inroads as he removed the next two batsmen, Gian Benjamin (one) and Lee John (two). Before John had departed, Hodge achieved his seventh first-class century.

Pierre helped clean up the tail as he had Darel Cyrus (two) trapped in front his stumps and Gilon Tyson caught by Charles at first slip for a "golden duck."

Struggling at 166/9, final batsman Darius Martin remained unbeaten without scoring as Hodge was last to go, caught behind by Da Silva off Pierre.

Before the day’s play, Da Silva presented veteran Red Force all-rounder Jason Mohammed, 38, with a customised TT jersey with “100” printed on the back, as he celebrated his 100th senior appearance for the squad.

Da Silva, 26, said Mohammed would have made his senior debut when he was only eight years old.

Summarised Scores:

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 166 (51.1) – Kavem Hodge 126; Khary Pierre 4/17, Yannic Cariah 4/30 vs TT RED FORCE (Up to dinner break)

CCC 279/6 (90) – Johann Jeremiah 84, Kyle Corbin 62, Shaqkere Parris 56, Demario Richards 40; Ronaldo Alimohamed 3/37, Veerasammy Permaul 2/67 vs GUYANA HARPY EAGLES

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 306/9 (88) – John Campbell 126, Brad Barnes 53, Kirk McKenzie 33; Jeremiah Louis 3/35, Rahkeem Corwann 3/71, Hayden Walsh 2/78 vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES

BARBADOS ROYALS 270/1 (63) – Kraigg Brathwaite 119 not out, Jonathan Drakes 84 not out, Zachary McCaskie 49 vs WI ACADEMY (Up to dinner break)

