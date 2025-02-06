Phase four repairs to Dwight Yorke Stadium due to end in March

PHASE four of the repairs to the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, is scheduled to be completed in March, a Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) statement said on February 5.

The stadium was closed on December 24 for renovations, which include repairs to the plumbing system, main pavilion, the changing rooms and the air conditioning system.

The work is being managed by the Urban Development Company of TT (Udecott).

There are also plans to update the athletic track, with an international track specialist expected to visit next week to make an assessment before the work is scheduled.

In October 2024, stakeholders were told of plans to close the venue to facilitate the work.

However, SporTT accommodated requests to use the venue where feasible during this period. The last major event hosted there was the Tobago Football Association final on December 1.

In addition, SporTT received a request from a Tobago-based athlete to train at the facility which was also approved.

“To date, formal requests to utilise the facility were submitted by the National Association of Athletics Administrations of TT (NAAATT) to host track and field events on February 9 and February 25-26 at the stadium. These requests have been approved since Udecott confirmed that use on these days will not impact the project’s work schedule,” the statement read.

Through NAAATT, athletes from Tobago clubs will also have access for training on weekdays from 3-7 pm.

Any requests to use this stadium must be done through the SporTT’s bookings department and will be subject to approval to minimise disruption of ongoing work.

The renovations are being done in phases to avoid extended closure and to minimise the impact on athletes' training and sporting activities.

It added that further work is planned as 2025 progresses, including electrical updates, replacing the elevator, additional plumbing work, structural steel refurbishment and upgrading the scoreboard. The dates for these jobs will be announced once confirmed.

SporTT apologised for the inconvenience caused to stadium users, but said the measures taken are necessary to upgrade it and to promote the safety and security of athletes, supporters and sporting bodies.