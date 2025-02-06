No WI in Champions Trophy 2025

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot as Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan watches during the second Test match in Multan, Pakistan, January 26. - AP

THE EDITOR: I woke up with a sinking feeling Tuesday morning when my first WhatsApp message from my cricket “pardner” showed a photo of the fixtures for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

My immediate response was, “Why no West Indies?” The terse response was, “We did not qualify.” Then it dawned on me that our failure to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup resulted in our direct elimination from contention.

The tournament takes place in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 with the final on March 9. It reminded me of the old saying, “How you make your bed, so shall you lie” – and indeed we have been lying at the “bottom” of cricket for a long time, with little or no hope for significant improvement.

The ICC Champions Trophy was inaugurated in 1998 and is a short cricket tournament to raise funds for the development of the game in non-Test-playing countries. It can be likened to a FIFA Confederations Cup in football.

The first Champions Trophy was held in Bangladesh in 1998 and the second in Kenya – two associate member nations – in an effort to increase the popularity of the sport in those countries and then use the funds for the development of their cricket.

Australia and India have won it twice, while South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies and Pakistan, the defending champion, have each won once. WI won in England in 2004 and was runner-up twice –1998 and 2006. Now we have been run out!

Is the Champions Trophy a serious trophy? Indeed it is, with most teams reportedly looking to put their best foot forward. From my “limited” knowledge of cricket, all teams seem to have their star players with their appointed captains showing their intent and commitment – Rizwan (Pakistan), Shahidi (Afghanistan), Cummins (Australia), Butler (England), Shanto (Bangladesh), Sharma (India), Santner (New Zealand), Bavuma (South Africa).

Tickets for all of India’s matches were sold out within minutes of online sale, as fans displayed immense craze for the Champions Trophy. Lucky for them! Long ago we had to line up outside the Queen’s Park Oval to get in to see West Indies play; very memorable indeed and quite enjoyable.

India’s refusal to go to Pakistan added more excitement to the tournament with the powers that be agreeing that India can play all their games in Dubai. Political tensions between Pakistan and India have prevented their teams from touring each other’s country since 2012. So the final is carded for Dubai or Pakistan. If India reaches the final, it’s Dubai, and if they do not qualify, then it’s Pakistan.

Imagine Pakistan has to sacrifice not hosting the finals if India qualifies. My guess is that the final will be held in Lahore, Pakistan.

The budget for the competition is $70 million, with historical data showing a prize pool of approximately $4.5 million, with $2.2 million awarded to the winner. The stage is set: may the best team win and long live the glorious game that we call cricket – the game of glorious uncertainties. Hence the reason – no West Indies!

TERRENCE KALLOO

via e-mail