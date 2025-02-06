No UWI 'blackout' as WIGUT considers Cabinet salary offer

In this file photo, members of the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) during protest action at the UWI, St Augustine campus demanding at settlement of their outstanding negotiations. -

DESPITE the planned "Blackout Week" by the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT), which was meant to see a shutdown of services and departments across the UWI St Augustine campus, Newsday understands there have been no major disruptions.

All system operations, faculties and departments, including student advising and library services, remain operational. Only the opening hours of the Alma Jordan Library have been affected. Newsday understands on February 6 the library is set to close at 4.30 pm instead of 7 pm because of WIGUT actions, but students can use the reading room and computer lab till 5.45 pm.

There has been no word on whether WIGUT will accept the Finance Ministry's offer of a six per cent salary increase for the six-year period August 2014-July 2020.

WIGUT was scheduled to meet on January 3 to discuss the offer but all calls and WhatsApp messages to WIGUT president Dr Indira Rampersad have gone unanswered.

On February 4 UWI principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, told Newsday via a WhatsApp message that she is still waiting on word from WIGUT.

>

No further updates have been provided.