MP: Ministry must intervene in Moruga school fights

Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin. - File photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

MP Michelle Benjamin is calling for the Ministry of Education to intervene immediately to address violence at the Moruga Secondary School, after videos surfaced online on February 5 of several girls throwing metal desks at each other during a fight in a classroom.

A statement on Benjamin's Facebook page said society cannot stand by and watch children and educators fall victim to such aggression.

"Our schools should be places of learning, growth, and safety, not battlefields. The Ministry of Education must intervene immediately to address the underlying causes of these violent outbursts. It is crucial that they provide the necessary support and resources to both teachers and students to create an environment that fosters respect and discipline."

She also called on the Ministry of National Security to work with the Ministry of Education to prioritise the issue.

"The lack of proper systems in place to prevent and manage school violence is alarming. This cannot continue. We must work together to implement effective solutions that will help our children resolve conflicts in peaceful ways, while also ensuring our teachers have the support they need to maintain order and safety in the classroom."

In the videos, the students were seen split into two factions at either end of the classroom, with fights erupting between them. Two girls were trading punches, with one falling over during the fight, while the other hit her several times.

The two groups began tossing metal chairs and desks at the girls and each other. At one point, one girl could be seen trying to grab a chair out of another girl's hands to stop her from throwing it.

Newsday was unable to get a comment from Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

The incident comes as police expect to wrap up investigations into a fight between a 16-year-old male student and a male teacher on January 17. In that video, which also circulated online, the teacher and student were seen trading blows and eventually ended up on the floor. Both were hospitalised for injuries they got in the fight.

According to reports, Assistant Commissioner of Police Wayne Mystar said investigators are doing final interviews and advice will be sought from the legal team on possible charges.