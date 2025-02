Man found beheaded in Blanchisseuse

A MAN of African descent was found beheaded near Damian's Bay in Blanchisseuse on the afternoon of February 6.

A senior police source said the man’s hands were tied behind his back and his head was cut off.

He said the facts of the incident were still uncertain.

If classified as a murder however, this would be the 34th murder for the year and the second murder for February.

This is a developing story.

