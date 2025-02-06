Man detained after chopping Freeport farmer

POLICE have detained a 25-year-old man suspected of chopping a Freeport farmer while he was tending to his animals on the night of February 4.

The farmer, 64, told investigators he was at Harry Goland Street, Carapichaima, tending to his farm animals around 8 pm when a man he knew approached him and hit him several times with a cutlass.

The farmer was examined at the Couva Health Centre and later transferred to San Fernando General Hospital in a stable condition.

Doctors told police the man had a partial amputation to his left ear, a fractured finger, a deep laceration to his left arm, a possible dislocated shoulder, soft-tissue injuries to his left arm and forehead and other bruises to his upper body.