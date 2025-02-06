Judge allows lawsuit over Manta Lodge procurement info

The Manta Lodge Hotel and Dive Centre in Speyside. - File photo

A Tobago resident has been permitted to challenge the denial of his request for information for details of Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago's (E-IDCOT) procurement process for the $27 million Manta Lodge and Dive Centre in Speyside.

Stephon Isaac sought the details of the procedure process. He wanted the proposal evaluation report, the identities of the evaluation committee members, the expert consultant and the legal official engaged, as well as the name of the successful tenderer and the terms of engagement and contract.

E-IDCOT denied his freedom of information requests. Isaac then filed a judicial review application challenging the denial.

Justice Marissa Robertson granted the ex-parte application and allowed him to advance his claim, which seeks declarations that he was entitled to the information and the refusal by E-IDCOT to provide it was illegal, unlawful, ultra vires, contrary to law, in breach of its statutory duties and contrary to the FOI Act.

Isaac also wants an order compelling E-IDCOT to release the information seven days after the court makes it final order.

His claim will come up for hearing on March 28.

In a release, THA minority leader Kelvon Morris said the ruling was welcome, as it allows Isaac to challenge the E-IDCOT’s refusal to disclose critical documents on the Manta Lodge Hotel agreement with Choice Hotels.

“This ruling is a powerful affirmation of our right to transparency and accountability, values that are fundamental to the proud people of Tobago. The Minority Leader championed this issue, and today's outcome vindicates our collective quest for clarity."

His statement also said, “The Manta Lodge Hotel stands as a vital asset for Tobago, offering not just economic growth but also job creation for our communities. Access to detailed information about this agreement – including costs and projected benefits is essential to ensure that this opportunity serves all Tobagonians.

“It is imperative that we hold our institutions accountable and demand good governance for the betterment of Tobago.”