Hunt on for man who kidnapped, robbed, sexually assaulted Enterprise woman
POLICE are searching for a man who kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted a 19-year-old Enterprise woman on February 5.
The victim told police she got into a vehicle she believed to be a taxi near Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise around 3.45 pm and asked to be taken to a bar at Perseverance Road, Chaguanas.
The driver went instead to Lilly Drive, Woodford Gardens, Chaguanas, where he sexually assaulted her and took her cellphone, valued at $1,700.
The victim told police she was able to open the car door and jump out before the man drove off.
