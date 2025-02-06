HDC demolishes 12 squatter homes

Ted Brown salvages his belongings from the rubble of his demolished home in Ramjattan Trace, Arima after HDC cleared the illegally constructed house on state lands on February 6. Photo by Gregory McBurnie

A TOTAL of 12 homes, said to be illegally built in the La Culebra site at Ramjattan Trace, off Tumpuna Road in Arima, have just been demolished by the Commissioner of State lands in the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

Newsday reporters are currently at the site where, in the aftermath, the residents in the area are now sifting through the rubble for their belongings.

Newsday was told that the Commissioner of State Lands, with the help of the Police Service, began demolition early this morning.

A release from HDC, sent at 9.31 am on February 6, said the operation was “decisive action to address illegal squatting” at the site.

The release said: “In October 2024, 20 illegal structures were demolished as part of an ongoing effort to remove unlawful occupants from the land.

>

“Notices were served to the occupants of 12 additional structures, requesting that they vacate the property by January 2025.

“The Commissioner of State Lands owns the land and has authorised these operations to ensure proper land use.”

The commissioner used recent satellite imagery to confirm that many of the structures were either newly built or still under construction.

The release said 11 of the structures marked for removal were built between 2018 and 2023 and one was built between 2014 and 2018.

“Authorities have also been made aware of fraudulent activities, such as individuals unlawfully selling portions of state land and collecting money from unsuspecting persons. Investigations are underway to address these illegal transactions and bring the perpetrators to justice,” the release added.

More on this as it develops.