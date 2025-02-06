Hadeed re-elected to lead Syrian Lebanese Women’s Association

Members of the SLWA, from left, front row: cultural chairperson Sabrina Moses, senior member Gabriella Azar, president Genevierve Hadeed, vice president Rosemarie Abed, corresponding secretary Nicola Sabga, social chairperson Rene Haloute. Middle row: compliance/legal officer Elizabeth George, public relations officer Anna Aboud, past president Josephine Zakour, service chairperson Alyssa Naime. Back row: membership officer Amanda Collier, recording secretary Sarah Wihby, treasurer Tatiana Sabga, junior member Joanna Sabga-Aboud and senior member Linda Hadeed. - Photo courtesy SLWA

GENEVIERVE HADEED was re-elected as president of the Syrian Lebanese Women’s Association (SLWA) at its annual general meeting and elections at a home of a member in St Clair, Port of Spain, on January 22.

In her address, she reflected on the organisation’s 75th anniversary.

She said, “This milestone is a testament to the unwavering commitment, strength, talent, discipline and hard work of the generations of women who have built and sustained this organisation over the decades, and will continue to sustain the blessed Syrian Lebanese Women’s Association for many more decades to come.”

In a statement On February 5, the SLWA listed some of the organisation’s initiatives for 2024 which embodied the organisation’s core mission of compassion and service. Those included an annual hamper-packing project in which members packed and distributed 1,800 hampers to families in need and the St Ann’s/Cascade motivational programme in which SLWA members read, painted and assisted students with computer assignments while bonding with them.

The SLWA also held the period panty project and handbag project to ensure women in communities had essential hygiene and personal-care products; engaged in cultural preservation and awareness by participating in school presentations showcasing the history and culture of the Syrian Lebanese community; launched the baby tub drive, donating 100 baby tubs filled with essential items to mothers in need and donated close to $1 million through feeding initiatives, housing assistance, educational support and with medical needs.

“Seventy-five years ago, our founders dared to dream of an organisation that would empower women and transform lives through service and compassion. Today, we stand on the foundation they built with courage and vision.”

Hadeed also reaffirmed her commitment to expanding service programmes, strengthening community outreach and ensuring the SLWA remained a vibrant force for good.