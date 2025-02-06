Fastest-growing, fastest-declining jobs in 2025 and beyond

The global job market is undergoing a massive transformation, driven by advancements in technology, automation, and shifting economic priorities. The Future of Jobs Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum provides a roadmap of where the workforce is heading, highlighting the jobs that are growing in demand and those that are being phased out.

For the Caribbean, this report serves as a wake-up call. Our economies have long depended on tourism, oil and traditional industries, but with increased global competition and automation replacing many roles, we must pivot to stay competitive.

The good news? Many of the fastest-growing jobs can be done remotely, offering Caribbean professionals the chance to participate in the global economy without leaving home.

Below, we break down the top five fastest-growing jobs and why they are in high demand, followed by the five jobs most at risk of disappearing and what’s replacing them.

Top 5 fastest-growing jobs (2025-2030)

1. AI and machine learning specialists

• These professionals develop artificial-intelligence models, improve machine-learning algorithms, and help businesses automate tasks and decision-making processes.

• Why it’s growing: AI is being integrated into every industry, from finance and healthcare to marketing and customer service, increasing the demand for skilled professionals who can build and maintain these systems.

2. Big data specialists

• These experts analyse large datasets to uncover trends, predict outcomes and inform business strategies. They work in fields such as finance, healthcare, and retail.

• Why it’s growing: With businesses collecting more data than ever, there is a huge demand for professionals who can turn raw data into actionable insights.

3. Cyber security specialists

• These professionals protect businesses and individuals from cyber threats, ensuring networks, systems and data remain secure from hackers and breaches.

• Why it’s growing: As cyber crime continues to rise, companies and governments are investing heavily in cyber security to safeguard sensitive information.

4. Renewable energy engineers

• These engineers work on the development of sustainable energy sources like wind, solar and hydroelectric power, designing and optimising systems that reduce carbon footprints.

• Why it’s growing: With the global shift toward clean energy, companies and governments are prioritising investments in renewable energy to combat climate change and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

5. E-commerce specialists

• These professionals manage online retail platforms, oversee digital marketing strategies and optimise e-commerce operations for businesses.

• Why it’s growing: The rise of online shopping, accelerated by the pandemic, has led businesses to invest heavily in e-commerce strategies, creating a strong demand for specialists in this space.

Top 5 fastest-declining jobs (2025-2030)

1. Bank tellers and related clerks

• Why it’s declining: Online banking, mobile apps and ATMs have drastically reduced the need for human tellers. Banks are shifting to digital-first models, cutting the number of physical branches and in-person transactions.

2. Data entry clerks

• Why it’s declining: Automation software and artificial intelligence can now handle repetitive data-entry tasks faster and with fewer errors than humans, reducing the need for manual input.

3. Cashiers and ticket clerks

• Why it’s declining: The rise of self-checkout machines, contactless payment systems and online booking platforms has made cashiers and ticket clerks less necessary in retail and entertainment industries.

4. Telemarketers

• Why it’s declining: AI-driven chatbots and automated marketing tools have largely replaced traditional telemarketing, which has also suffered from low effectiveness and increasing consumer resistance.

5. Administrative assistants and executive secretaries

• Why it’s declining: AI-powered scheduling, automated e-mail management and voice assistants now handle many tasks previously managed by administrative professionals, reducing the need for support staff.

The takeaway: adapt or be left behind

The job market is evolving, and for Caribbean professionals, staying ahead means embracing lifelong learning, upskilling, and participating in the global digital economy.

While certain roles are disappearing, many new opportunities are emerging – especially in technology, cybersecurity, renewable energy and e-commerce.

The most important lesson from the Future of Jobs Report is that adaptability is key. The workforce of tomorrow will favour those who continuously upgrade their skills and are open to learning new technologies.

If you are currently in a role that is at risk of automation, now is the time to explore reskilling opportunities. Many free courses and online programmes are available to help you transition into high-demand fields. The future of work is here – are you ready for it?

To read the full Future of Jobs Report 2025, go to Google and search for Future of Jobs Report 2025 – World Economic Forum.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean entrepreneurs on building their digital presence and monetising their platforms. Learn more at KeronRose.com or check out the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast/Spotify/YouTube.