Chaguanas dialysis patient, 66, dies by suicide

A 66-year-old dialysis patient has died at hospital after drinking Gramoxone at his Chaguanas home. His wife told police, "He said no one knows how he does feel."

The distraught woman told police around 6.30 pm on February 5, she saw her husband lying in pain in a back bedroom of their home.

She asked him if he was unwell and he told her he had drunk poison. The panicked woman called for the couple's 42-year-old son, who also lived with them.

The son took his father to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, but he died around 7.30 am.

Chaguanas police went to the home around 10.30 am and took a white unmarked bottle from the side of the bed where his wife had found him.

Crime scene investigators photographed the area and investigations are ongoing.

On January 8, a 62-year-old retired police officer from Morvant died from a gunshot wound to the right side of his head. Police believe the man, identified as Erskine Leviene, died by suicide.

Around 10.55 am, Leviene's wife was outside their home when she heard a gunshot from inside the house.

She went into the room and found him lying in a pool of blood. He died on the spot.

Police found Leviene's licensed black Glock 19 pistol near his body.

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866- 5433 or 220-3636.