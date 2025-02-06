Cephas Cooper slams maiden first-class century on day two against Windward Islands

TT Red Force's Cephas Cooper. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force batsman Cephas Cooper notched his maiden first-class century (105 not out) just before tea against Windward Islands Volcanoes on day two of their round two West Indies Championship tie at Arnos Vale Recreation Ground in St Vincent on February 6.

The right-handed, opening batsman for TT achieved his first century in the regional four-day format after taking a quick single off spinner Lee John in the first session.

Cooper achieved the feat after facing 183 balls. With him at the crease at that point was veteran all-rounder Jason Mohammed, who also slammed 176 in their opening victory against Combined Campuses and Colleges.

In that first match, Cooper also showed good promise with the bat when he scored 80 runs.

At the tea break two hours into the second day’s play in the day/night contest, Red Force were 230/2 with Cooper on 105 not out and Mohammed on 29 not out.

Volcanoes were dismissed for 166 on day one.