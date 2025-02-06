Canadian High Commission meets Gender, Child Affairs Division

From left, Gender Affairs director Shelley-Ann Hart, Gender and Child Affairs permanent secretary Kurt Meyer, Canadian High Commissioner Michael Callan and High Commission counsellor Stuart Shaw at the Office of the Prime Minister on February 5. - Photo courtesy OPM

THE Gender and Child Affairs division of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and the High Commission of Canada met on February 5 to explore cross-government learning on addressing Women, Peace and Security (WPS).

Permanent secretary Kurt Meyer and director of Gender Affairs Shelley-Ann Hart met with Canadian High Commissioner Michael Callan and the High Commission of Canada counsellor of Political and Public Affairs Stuart Shaw, at the OPM office in St Clair.

A Gender and Child Affairs division statement said the group discussed the division’s holistic approach to WPS, gender-based violence (GBV), and child care and protection.

Meyer reported that a WPS national action plan was being finalised for submission to Cabinet. He also spoke on the usefulness of the recently launched central registry on GBV’s Umbono system in facilitating data-driven service delivery and more rapid responses to vulnerable citizens.

He advocated for the need to target the issues at the source by addressing youth and fractured families.

Hart gave an update on the establishment of the multi-sectoral National Joint Steering Committee and Technical Working Group for the National Strategic Action Plan on GBV and Sexual Violence.

Callan said the Canadian ambassador for WPS would visit TT soon and renewed the High Commission’s commitment to support the division in its efforts.

Shaw reiterated the need to advance the WPS agenda as it was beneficial for the society as a whole. He also addressed the review of the Children’s Authority of TT by a Canadian consultant, which was announced by Minister in the OPM Ayanna Webster-Roy in her 2025 budget contribution.

“Gender and Child Affairs looks forward to results of the CATT consultation and the continued collaboration with the High Commission of Canada on WPS, GBV, and child care and protection.”