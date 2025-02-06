Breaking Trinidad and Tobago poverty cycle

THE EDITOR: It is generally acknowledged that health is strongly influenced by living conditions such as lifestyle and behaviour. In contrast to biological and genetic factors, these influences are called “determinants of health.”

With a situation far more complex that we realise in TT, the health of our citizens is intertwined with socio-economic factors such as poverty, access to jobs, and education.

Pressingly, poverty remains a major barrier to the good health of citizens. Many families in lower-income brackets struggle to afford basic items, with limited access to food, shelter, clothing, and other necessities which many take for granted.

In particular, educational opportunities for those living in poverty are severely limited compared to those who are not not. Employment opportunities are therefore hindered with an ever changing society requiring more and more forms of higher education to secure employment.

This unfortunately leads to an inability to obtain the necessary daily nutrients and access appropriate healthcare, leading to malnutrition and an overall adverse effect on health. Although it may be the least of their concerns, the toll also placed on their mental health is undeniable.

Education must be the pathway out of poverty. No matter how many young individuals struggle to complete their education due to financial constraints and even family responsibilities, the poverty cycle plaguing our country must be broken.

Lack of education creates long-term economic challenges which have persisted for centuries. Equality, although a divisive conundrum, can no longer be the solution. Priority needs to be given to those most affected to help break the poverty cycle.

Health is about creating an environment where individuals can thrive physically, mentally, and emotionally. If TT is to progress, we must recognise that health is determined not only by personal choices, but by the opportunities given to shape a person’s life.

CINDY RAMRATTAN

Penal