AmCham, Young talk trade, investment ahead of regional conference

From left, Amcham president Stuart Franco, Energy Minister Stuart Young Amcham CEO Nirad Tewarie. - Photo courtesy AMCHAM TT

IN AN effort to promote this country's energy landscape, the American Chamber of Commerce of TT (AmChamTT) met with Energy Minister Stuart Young on February 4 ahead of a major regional business conference.

AmCham TT president Stuart Franco and CEO Nirad Tewarie met with Young, who is also a minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, in anticipation of the Association of American Chambers of Commerce of Latin America and the Caribbean’s (AACCLA) Outlook on the Americas Conference and Strategic Planning Retreat in Miami on February 19-20.

The annual event serves as the first major hemispheric business forum of the year, bringing together top executives and policymakers to discuss trade, investment, and economic trends in the Americas.

During the meeting, Young shared insights on the development of TT’s energy sector, its strategic role in global energy security and the significance of relations with the US and Venezuela.

The discussions also addressed the importance of a nearshoring strategy to attract investment to TT and strengthen economic ties with the US.

Nearshoring – relocating business operations closer to home markets – has gained momentum as companies seek to diversify supply chains and mitigate risks.

TT’s established energy sector, coupled with its geographic proximity to the US and stable business environment, positions it as a potential hub for nearshoring initiatives in the region.

AmCham issued a statement thanking Young and saying his insights were enlightening.

"These perspectives will be important when AmCham TT attends the events in Miami in two weeks," the chamber said.

The AACCLA conference is expected to attract business leaders, government officials and representatives from American Chambers of Commerce across 28 Latin American and Caribbean nations.

The organisation’s 20,000 member companies oversee more than 80 per cent of all US investment in the region.

AmCham TT prides itself on being a vocal advocate for strengthening trade and investment ties between TT and the US, particularly in areas such as energy, manufacturing and technology.

It said the discussions with Young signal ongoing efforts to position TT as a key player in regional economic integration and investment growth.