12-man national squad named for rugby sevens tourney in Vancouver

TT rugby men's players and staff celebrate their second-place finish at the 2024 Rugby Americas North Sevens tournament last November. - File photo by Roneil Walcott

THE Trinidad and Tobago Rugby Union (TTRU) has announced a 12-man Trinidad and Tobago men's Rugby Sevens team which will be participating in the 2025 VAN SVNS invitational tournament in Vancouver, Canada from February 21-22.

The team, which will be captained by Shakeel Dyte, was revealed by the TTRU via a media release on February 5.

The team will be seeking to build on the momentum from their second-place finish at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens tournament at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar last November.

"The prestigious tournament will provide the national team with a valuable opportunity to engage in high-level competition as they start their preparation for their 2025 RAN Sevens tournament later this year," the TTRU release said.

The TTRU said the second-place finish to Canada at last year's RAN Sevens tournament helped to solidify the team's reputation as a formidable force in the region.

TTRU president Maria Thomas said the invitation was extended to the association after the team's RAN Sevens showing.

"The men's Sevens team travelling to Vancouver compromises of a balanced mix of seasoned athletes and promising debutants, all of whom have demonstrated the skill, determination and commitment required to compete at the highest level," the release said.

"Their participation in this tournament will not only sharpen their competitive edge, but also provide essential exposure to international playing conditions."

The TTRU's technical director Jerome Poon Tip will be leading the team as head coach, with treasurer Chad Simeon picking up duties as the team's manager.

In a three-team group with Japan and hosts Canada, TT will play each team on two occasions.

Other countries at the invitational tourney are Australia, Fiji, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, Uruguay and the US.

TT rugby squad for VAN SVNS:

Shakeel Dyte (captain), Ruairi O'Farrell (vice-captain), Keston Earle, Donte Hazzard, Christopher Hudson, James Phillip, Joseph Quashie, Isaiah Small, Keon Sylvester, Jonathan Taylor, Damian Wilkinson, Leroy Wilson.

Coach: Jerome Poon Tip

Manager: Chad Simeon