UWI, Niger Delta University cement partnership

Prof Mark Wuddivira, dean of the Faculty of Food and Agriculture at UWI St Augustine, left, receives a plaque of honour from Niger Delta University vice chancellor Prof Allen A Agih last December. - Photo courtesy UWI

UWI and Niger Delta University (NDU) have cemented their partnership in agricultural innovation and climate resilience.

The universities marked this “milestone collaboration” with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on December 4 at NDU’s Wilberforce Island campus.

In a news release on February 4, UWI said the agreement establishes a framework for: student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research initiatives and Scholarships for NDU students from the Niger Delta region to study at UWI St Augustine, initially within the Faculties of Food and Agriculture and Engineering.

Signing the partnership on behalf of UWI was Prof Mark Wuddivira, Dean of the UWI Faculty of Food and Agriculture.

This partnership, the release said, further cements UWI’s commitment to strengthening global academic networks and advancing research-driven solutions for sustainable agriculture in vulnerable regions.

Wuddivira delivered the feature presentation at NDU’s third landmark public lecture, that brought together academics, students, policymakers and key stakeholders from across the Niger Delta region to engage with the critical topic of sustainable agriculture amidst ongoing climate challenges.

Wuddivira is dean of the UWI Faculty of Food and Agriculture, a globally recognised expert in agri-environmental soil science and president of the Caribbean Academy of Sciences.

The release said, “In his lecture, Enhancing Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security through Human Capital Development, Research, and Innovation in Climate-Sensitive Environments, he shared invaluable insights on the transformative role of interdisciplinary research, innovation, and human capital development in promoting food security and resilience in vulnerable, climate-sensitive regions, providing a compelling case for transformative agricultural strategies.”

It added, “Wuddivira stressed the urgent need for innovative agricultural approaches in climate-sensitive environments. He also emphasised the importance of cutting-edge research and interdisciplinary collaboration and academic partnerships in developing sustainable solutions for food systems.”

The vice chancellor of NDU, Prof Allen A Agih, praised the lecture.

He said, “This lecture underscores our mission to promote socio-economic well-being through academic excellence and meaningful discourse.”