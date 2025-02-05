UNC MP: Debate on top cop appointment 'waste of time'

Naparima MP Rodney Charles. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles says the process of appointing an acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) is a “waste of time” and has to change.

He spoke with the media outside the Red House on February 5 as the House of Representatives met to debate the appointment of DCP Junior Benjamin to the post of acting CoP and ACP Curt Simon to acting DCP.

Benjamin was selected by the Police Service Commission (PSC), based on its merit list, to replace Erla Harewood-Christopher.

Harewood-Christopher was arrested on January 30 as police investigate the purchase of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

She was freed on February 1, but the PSC subsequently suspended her from office and sent the name of her replacement to the President.

Harewood-Christopher, through her lawyer Pamela Elder, SC, has since challenged the PSC's decision.

Charles said it was unfair to ask politicians to debate this appointment based only the candidate’s curriculum vitae.

“We are given a CV and they say, ‘You see that CV, that is the basis for you to make that appointment.’

“I was a manager in NP 30 years ago and we were told in management courses that a CV is not acceptable for appointing an individual. Yet in TT, almost 40 years later, I am in Parliament and all I am given is a CV.”

He said the system is clearly not working and called for a bipartisan approach to fixing it.

“We have appointed endless CoPs and DCPs and crime is increasing. So instead of trying to force-fit people into an obzocky system, change the bloody system!

“Sit with the opposition, and come up with a plan using best practice so we can get the best and the brightest to fight crime.

“Instead I’m wasting time to come here and force somebody into a system that everybody admits cannot work.”

