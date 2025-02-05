Two join Children’s Life Fund board

Dr Osafo Fraser.

TWO doctors have been added to the Children’s Life Fund Authority (CLFA) board.

In a news release on February 5, the CLFA said it is pleased to announce the appointments of Dr Osafo Fraser and Dr Rabia Hydal-Mohammed to its board of management, effective December 24, 2024.

They will serve for a term of three years.

Fraser, the release said, is a previous County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) and holds a master’s degree in public health. He has over 20 years of experience in the private and public health sectors.

Fraser currently serves as a specialist medical officer at the Insect Vector Control Division, Ministry of Health.

The CLFA said Hydal-Mohammed “has a wealth of experience in paediatric medicine” and holds a master's degree in health administration.

She is currently a part-time lecturer for the department of para-clinical sciences, skills laboratory, Faculty of Medical Sciences at UWI.

CLFA chairman Dr Joanne F Paul said, “The appointments to the board signify a commitment to building a strong and dedicated team that will guide the CLFA towards achieving its goals and advancing its strategic direction.”

Chief executive officer Vernessar Cummings added, “The team is pleased to have them join the CLFA’s board of management, and we are confident that their knowledge and experience will be instrumental in guiding the organisation’s future.”