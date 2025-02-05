Turner’s music helps him heal after losing daughter

Turner -

Trevon Turner, known simply as Turner, is a name that has become synonymous with powerful soca melodies, captivating performances and an undeniable voice that resonates with listeners worldwide.

Since his breakout tracks Holding One (one of many hits on the Folklore Riddim) and Weh Yuh Want in 2017, the Morvant resident has carved out a place for himself in the hearts of soca fans, with other hits like She Bad, Champion as well as Woman and Party on the Good Oye Riddim.

His distinct sound, rich with emotion and energy, has made him a staple on the Carnival scene – not only in Trinidad and Tobago but also in other Caribbean countries, the USA, Canada, and Europe.

However, his journey has also been marked by personal loss and resilience. The death of his eight-month-old daughter Zuri in 2019 caused him to step away from the spotlight as he struggled with depression, trying to comprehend the tragedy. She died from natural causes.

For Carnival 2025, he has returned with a renewed purpose and spirit, paying tribute to his daughter.

>

He has five songs for Carnival, with Rum and Soca being a favourite among soca lovers. The official video was uploaded on January 24 to the popular YouTube channel JulianspromosTV. It was directed by Ricardo St Bernard and produced by Powerplay Beats.

For Turner, his music is a way of celebrating his daughter’s vibrant spirit and showcasing a father’s love and the unbreakable bond between parent and child.

“It is reflected by the words in the song Rum and Soca, which is an uplifting song. It is dedicated to all those under pressure, those with depression. Some people might be going through pain and they might need something. Even if it is not rum, it could be God or prayer. They would need something to fill their cup, their mind,” Turner told Newsday.

“Certain lines speak for my daughter. She would not want to see me down. I now have to take heed and fill my cup so she can smile from the heavens.”

He expressed his love for culture.

“I want the best for the country. All I am hoping for is the betterment of everyone in the country. Let us stop fighting. The more the merrier, and if more people win, there would be less bickering, confusion, and hate. This is my hope for the country. TT has a lot of warring and fighting going on for no reason.”

He cited the country’s motto – Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve – adding that the country seems to be moving contrary to this motto.

“We are not aspiring together, and we are not achieving together. We want unity. We do not want fighting. That is all I ask of everyone,” he reiterated.

He called for more love in the music industry and in the country as a whole.

>

Turner’s other latest songs include Everybody (on the Bumper Hunters Riddim), mastered by Scratch Master, as well as Lotto, Butter and Vacation.

He is also under new management, led by Jermin Jeffers.