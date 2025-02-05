Trinidad to host Pakistan as CWI announces 'exciting' 2025 schedule

An aerial view of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has unveiled an action-packed schedule for the senior men’s and women’s teams from April to December 2025, featuring a mix of home and away fixtures.

"Fans can now start planning for an exciting year of cricket, with the men beginning their campaign with limited-overs tours in the United Kingdom (against Ireland and England in May/June)," a CWI media release on February 5 said.

The men's team will return home to face Australia in both the Test and T20 format from the end of June to the end of July. As soon as Australia leave the Caribbean, Pakistan will arrive for T20 and ODI matches.

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy will host the three-match ODI series against Pakistan from August 8-12.

The women will have a busy year, starting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) 50-over World Cup qualifiers in April. After that, the women will tour England for T20 and ODI matches in May and June. Also, in June, the women will host South Africa in ODIs and T20s.

In August and September, the ICC Women's 50-over World Cup will be held with West Indies hoping to be one of the competing teams.

West Indies men's schedule:

Tour of UK

May 21: First ODI vs Ireland, Malahide, Dublin

May 23: Second ODI vs Ireland, Malahide, Dublin

May 25: Third ODI vs Ireland, Malahide, Dublin

May 29: First ODI vs England, Headingley

June 1: Second ODI vs England, Cardiff

June 3: Third ODI vs England, Kia Oval

June 6: First T20I vs England, Trent Bridge

June 8: Second T20I vs England, Bristol

June 10: Third T20I vs England, Rose Bowl

June 12: First T20I vs Ireland, Stormont, Belfast

June 14; Second T20I vs Ireland Stormont, Belfast

June 15: Third T20I vs Ireland, Stormont, Belfast

Home series against Australia

June 25-29: First Test, Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 3-7: Second Test, Grenada National Stadium

July 12-16: Third Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

July 20: First T20, Sabina Park, Jamaica

July 22: Second T20, Sabina Park, Jamaica

July 25: Third T20, Warner Park, St Kitts

July 26: Fourth T20, Warner Park, St Kitts

July 28: Fifth T20, Warner Park, St Kitts

Home series against Pakistan

July 31: First T20, Broward County, Florida

August 2: Second T20, Broward County, Florida

August 3: Third T20, Broward County, Florida

August 8: First ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

August 10: Second ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

August 12: Third ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

West Indies women's schedule:

Women's World Cup qualifiers (April 4-18)

Tour of England

May 21: First T20, County Ground, Derby

May 23: Second T20, Central County Ground, Sussex

May 26: Third T20, Chelmsford

May 30: First ODI, Spitfire Ground, Kent

June 04: Second ODI, Grace Road, Leicestershire

June 08: Third ODI, Taunton

Home series against South Africa

June 11: First ODI, 3Ws Oval, Barbados

June 14: Second ODI, 3Ws Oval, Barbados

June 17: Third ODI, 3Ws Oval, Barbados

June 20: First T20, 3Ws Oval, Barbados

June 22: Second T20, 3Ws Oval, Barbados

June 23: Third T20, 3Ws Oval, Barbados

ICC Women's 50-over World Cup (August-September 2025)