Trinidad to host Pakistan as CWI announces 'exciting' 2025 schedule
CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has unveiled an action-packed schedule for the senior men’s and women’s teams from April to December 2025, featuring a mix of home and away fixtures.
"Fans can now start planning for an exciting year of cricket, with the men beginning their campaign with limited-overs tours in the United Kingdom (against Ireland and England in May/June)," a CWI media release on February 5 said.
The men's team will return home to face Australia in both the Test and T20 format from the end of June to the end of July. As soon as Australia leave the Caribbean, Pakistan will arrive for T20 and ODI matches.
The Brian Lara Cricket Academy will host the three-match ODI series against Pakistan from August 8-12.
The women will have a busy year, starting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) 50-over World Cup qualifiers in April. After that, the women will tour England for T20 and ODI matches in May and June. Also, in June, the women will host South Africa in ODIs and T20s.
In August and September, the ICC Women's 50-over World Cup will be held with West Indies hoping to be one of the competing teams.
West Indies men's schedule:
Tour of UK
May 21: First ODI vs Ireland, Malahide, Dublin
May 23: Second ODI vs Ireland, Malahide, Dublin
May 25: Third ODI vs Ireland, Malahide, Dublin
May 29: First ODI vs England, Headingley
June 1: Second ODI vs England, Cardiff
June 3: Third ODI vs England, Kia Oval
June 6: First T20I vs England, Trent Bridge
June 8: Second T20I vs England, Bristol
June 10: Third T20I vs England, Rose Bowl
June 12: First T20I vs Ireland, Stormont, Belfast
June 14; Second T20I vs Ireland Stormont, Belfast
June 15: Third T20I vs Ireland, Stormont, Belfast
Home series against Australia
June 25-29: First Test, Kensington Oval, Barbados
July 3-7: Second Test, Grenada National Stadium
July 12-16: Third Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica
July 20: First T20, Sabina Park, Jamaica
July 22: Second T20, Sabina Park, Jamaica
July 25: Third T20, Warner Park, St Kitts
July 26: Fourth T20, Warner Park, St Kitts
July 28: Fifth T20, Warner Park, St Kitts
Home series against Pakistan
July 31: First T20, Broward County, Florida
August 2: Second T20, Broward County, Florida
August 3: Third T20, Broward County, Florida
August 8: First ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
August 10: Second ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
August 12: Third ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
West Indies women's schedule:
Women's World Cup qualifiers (April 4-18)
Tour of England
May 21: First T20, County Ground, Derby
May 23: Second T20, Central County Ground, Sussex
May 26: Third T20, Chelmsford
May 30: First ODI, Spitfire Ground, Kent
June 04: Second ODI, Grace Road, Leicestershire
June 08: Third ODI, Taunton
Home series against South Africa
June 11: First ODI, 3Ws Oval, Barbados
June 14: Second ODI, 3Ws Oval, Barbados
June 17: Third ODI, 3Ws Oval, Barbados
June 20: First T20, 3Ws Oval, Barbados
June 22: Second T20, 3Ws Oval, Barbados
June 23: Third T20, 3Ws Oval, Barbados
ICC Women's 50-over World Cup (August-September 2025)
