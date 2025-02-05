Trinidad Killa out Ultimate Soca Champion

Trinidad Killa hits the ground as he performs one of his songs in this file photo.

Trinidad Killa withdrew on Tuesday from the Ultimate Soca Champion, after he said that virtual performances were not allowed.

While Trinidad Killa is out, the competition’s director Jerome “Rome” Precilla said Dominica's Trilla G was back in as the reserve. Trilla G’s withdrawal was revealed at the semifinal draw of positions on February 3.

However, in a phone interview on Wednesday, Rome said Trilla G was back in. Rome also said virtual performances were not allowed at this time.

“Unfortunately we would not be able to allow virtual performances at the semifinal stage so Trinidad Killa alerted us that he would not be able to be physically present at the semifinal stage, so as a result he is withdrawing from the competition.

“In his place we have the second reserve who was Melick, who, when we gave out the instructions for the placement of the reserves at the draw yesterday, we let them know whoever is the reserve will take the position of the person they are replacing in terms of the number they drew.

“So whatever number Trinidad Killa’s representative pulled for him, Melick will take that position.”

Sankey was announced as Trilla G's replacement.

Asked if the event’s organisers might allow virtual performances in the future, Rome said no consideration would be given to that at this point.

He added that they did not wish to encourage virtual performances at this time and wanted the artistes to be physically present for the event.

In an Instagram post, Trinidad Killa said everyone was asking if he’d be in TT for the Ultimate Soca Champion.

“Unfortunately, this year we planned to do a hologram performance for soca monarch but, unfortunately, no virtual performances are accepted.”

He, however, gave “big respect” to the Ultimate Soca Champion organisers, especially for getting the youth involved.

Trinidad Killa said it was a good look.

He said he wanted to give another youth the opportunity to take his position in the soca competition. Melick commented below the post and said, “How to even say thanks. Blessings my brother from me and my entire love always. Thank you.”

Trinidad Killa promised to be “locked in” from New York. The Ultimate Soca Champion semifinals will take place on February 9 at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.