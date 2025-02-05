Tourism Trinidad welcomes visitors to Trinidad and Tobago for ‘Looong Weekends’
TOURISM Trinidad Ltd (TTL) is calling on the Trinidadian diaspora to come home and rediscover their roots during long weekends in 2025.
There will be nine long weekends in 2025.
In a news release on February 5, TTL announces the launch of its “Looong Weekend” marketing campaign, which it said is “designed to capitalise on the nine long weekends Trinidad will enjoy in 2025.”
It said, “With cultural showcases, dynamic festivals, and warm hospitality awaiting, this is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with family and heritage while immersing yourself in the best that Trinidad has to offer.”
TTL said this initiative aims to highlight the island’s unique blend of cultural and religious holidays, world-class festivities, and an array of events that promise something special for every traveller.
It said the Looong Weekend campaign will focus on targeting international and regional markets, including the USA, Canada, the UK, the Caribbean and Latin America, to invite visitors to experience the rich and dynamic culture of Trinidad.
The campaign will be rolled out across TTL’s digital and social media platforms, alongside partnerships with key stakeholders such as airlines, hotels, local destination marketing companies, independent tour operators, event planners and promotional associations, it added.
The nine long weekends in 2025 are:
- Carnival long weekend (Monday, March 3, and Tuesday, March 4): Celebrate the world’s greatest street festival with unmatched energy, vibrant costumes, lively soca music, and unforgettable events.
- Shouter Baptist Liberation Day and Eid-ul-Fitr (Sunday, March 30 and Monday, March 31, to be confirmed): Reflect on spiritual resilience and cultural unity with celebrations of religious diversity.
- Good Friday and Easter Monday (Friday, April 18 and Monday, April 21): Enjoy serene reflections and festive activities, from the “bobolee” tradition to Easter egg hunts.
- Indian Arrival Day (Friday, May 30): Experience the richness of Indian culture, including music, dance, and cuisine, as Trinidad honours its East Indian heritage.
- Corpus Christi and Labour Day (Thursday, June 19 and Friday, June 20): A perfect weekend to explore Trinidad’s agricultural traditions, celebrate workers’ rights, and enjoy nature’s bounty.
- African Emancipation Day (Friday, August 1): Immerse yourself in week-long cultural performances, drumming, and storytelling, celebrating the freedom and resilience of African heritage.
- Independence Day (Sunday, August 31 and Monday, September 1): Witness the grand military parade, patriotic celebrations, and spectacular fireworks in Port of Spain and San Fernando.
- Divali (Monday, October 20, to be confirmed): Experience the Festival of Lights with mesmerising deyas, cultural displays, and delicious Indian delicacies.
- Christmas Day and Boxing Day (Thursday, December 25 and Friday, December 26): End the year with warmth and joy, enjoying festive markets, parang music, and holiday cheer.
