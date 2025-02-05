Tourism Trinidad welcomes visitors to Trinidad and Tobago for ‘Looong Weekends’

Masqueraders from the band Zain Carnival Experience enjoy the parade of the bands on Milford Road, Scarborough during Tobago carnival 2023. - File photo

TOURISM Trinidad Ltd (TTL) is calling on the Trinidadian diaspora to come home and rediscover their roots during long weekends in 2025.

There will be nine long weekends in 2025.

In a news release on February 5, TTL announces the launch of its “Looong Weekend” marketing campaign, which it said is “designed to capitalise on the nine long weekends Trinidad will enjoy in 2025.”

It said, “With cultural showcases, dynamic festivals, and warm hospitality awaiting, this is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with family and heritage while immersing yourself in the best that Trinidad has to offer.”

TTL said this initiative aims to highlight the island’s unique blend of cultural and religious holidays, world-class festivities, and an array of events that promise something special for every traveller.

It said the Looong Weekend campaign will focus on targeting international and regional markets, including the USA, Canada, the UK, the Caribbean and Latin America, to invite visitors to experience the rich and dynamic culture of Trinidad.

The campaign will be rolled out across TTL’s digital and social media platforms, alongside partnerships with key stakeholders such as airlines, hotels, local destination marketing companies, independent tour operators, event planners and promotional associations, it added.

The nine long weekends in 2025 are: