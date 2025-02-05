Tobago bandits steal flour, sugar, diapers, bristol board, glue

- File photo

Police in Tobago are investigating the theft of flour, oil, sugar and diapers from a supermarket in Hope, and toilet paper, soap, bristol board and glue from a primary school in Scarborough.

The supermarket owner left the building in Windward Road at around 8.30pm on February 3, after locking the doors and windows.

When she returned around 7.15 am on February 4, she saw a door ajar and the lock tampered with. Inside, she found a partially opened carton of cigarettes on the floor.

She began looking around the supermarket and realised ten sacks of Ibis 10kg flour, 11 10lb-packs of Rainbow sugar, four 5lb-packs of Rainbow sugar, three bottles of soybean oil and four boxes of Huggies diapers were missing.

Bandits also escaped with $1,304.30 in cash and a HP laptop valued $4,500 from the office.

Police from the Scarborough CID visited and investigators were able to find evidence.

PC James is continuing enquiries.

Also on February 4, staff at Scarborough Methodist Primary School in Calder Hall reported a theft at the school.

The janitor arrived around 6.30 am and saw several classrooms had been ransacked.

When teachers arrived, they realised various toiletries and stationery items were missing from their classrooms.

Among them were bristol board, printer paper, glue, markers, masking tape, toilet paper, paper towels, liquid soap and a Bluetooth speaker.

PC Preudhomme is continuing enquiries.