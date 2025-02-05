Three arrested in Southern Division for drugs, knife, ammunition

- File photo

Three people were arrested in separate incidents in the Southern Division between February 4 and 5.

In the first incident, around midday on February 4, a 39-year-old man from Mission Road, Princes Town was arrested for possession of a knife and a 37-year-old New Grant man for possession of 65 grams of cannabis.

The men were taken into custody during anticrime exercises co-ordinated by Snr Supt Kirk, Supt Singh, ASP Phillip, Insp Wilkinson and Sgt Steele. It was supervised by Cpl Lancaster and acting Cpl Mitchell. It also included officers of the Southern Divisional Task Force.

A Gasparillo man was also arrested after a search of his home early on February 5 in which police found four rounds of 5.56 and two grams of cocaine.

San Fernando police also found and seized 263 grams of cannabis in a bushy area along Debe Road, Debe. Police said the drugs were found in small plastic packets hidden inside a bucket.

