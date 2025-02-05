Sacrificial returns for one-week run at MovieTowne

Sacrificial movie poster -

Following its success and audience support, Sacrificial, the Trinidadian thriller, is set for another major theatrical run. The film will screen at MovieTowne, Port of Spain and Tobago from February 6-13, at 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

Directed by Dyland J Thomas, Sacrificial is a gripping narrative that has breathtaking visuals and deeply resonant themes. The film first premiered to excellent reviews at CinemaOne IMAX on November 24, 2024, followed by limited commercial releases on December 6 and 7, 2024, and January 10, 11 and 14 at Caribbean Cinemas, Trincity and South Park. Due to overwhelming demand, additional screening dates have been added.

“We are thrilled to share Sacrificial with the public again and look forward to bringing this powerful story back to the big screen,” Thomas said.

“These new dates offer a fantastic opportunity for even more people to experience the film and engage in the conversations around its themes. We hope it continues to spark dialogue and reflection within the community.”

Story of justice and redemption

>

Sacrificial is more than just a high-stakes thriller – it is a powerful exploration of grief, morality, and resilience. At its heart is Sergeant Nicholai Mathews, a dedicated military officer and grieving father, whose relentless pursuit of justice exposes a chilling conspiracy of elite figures engaged in ritualistic sacrifices. Mathews, haunted by the loss of his son, defies orders to uncover a sinister conspiracy of ritualistic sacrifices involving missing children and elite members of society.

Beyond its compelling story, Sacrificial has become a defining moment for Caribbean cinema. With its Hollywood-calibre production, intense performances, and thrilling suspense, the film is pushing the boundaries of local storytelling and cementing TT’s place in the global film industry.

For more information about Sacrificial visit Sacrificialmovie.com

Follow @sacrificial_the_movie on Instagram and Sacrificial the movie on Facebook.