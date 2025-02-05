'Pres' Chaguanas, 'Naps' seal convincing wins in SSCL

Andrew Chandler of Fatima College bowls at Presentation College Chaguanas' Darreus Batoosingh in the Secondary School Cricket League at Fatima College Grounds, Mucurapo on February 4. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Reigning Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership champions Presentation College Chaguanas maintained their perfect start to the 2025 season after crushing Fatima College by 168 runs at the latter’s school ground in Mucurapo on February 4.

Sent in to bat by the hosts, “Pres” batted well and were guided to 224 all out in 49.1 overs, courtesy fine knocks from Aneal Rooplal (62) and Darrius Batoosingh (53). Jaden Joseph chipped in with 22 runs.

Making inroads for Fatima were David Guerra (3/29) and Maleek Lewis (3/33).

In their turn at the crease, Pres decimated the home team’s batting line up and had them dismissed for a paltry 56 from 29.4 overs. Presentation’s Daron Daniel (6/16) was magnificent with the ball.

The result gave Pres Chaguanas their fourth win in as many matches.

At Lewis Street in San Fernando, Naparima College defeated southern rivals St Benedict’s College by 121 runs courtesy a century from top-order batsman Amit Chan (102).

Batting first, “Naps” posted 288 all out from 49.4 overs, with Chan, Matthew Cooper (55) and Roberto Badree (46) among the runs. Ronaldo Smith (3/22) was Benedict’s best bowler while Aidian Basdeo (2/28) and Alan Suchit (2/47) also grabbed wickets.

In reply, tight bowling from Naps kept Benedict’s at bay, and they were held to 167/8 from a full complement of overs. Shiva Harripersad (40) was their top scorer, followed by Suchit (27) and Basdeo (26).

Naps’ Amrit Pittiman (3/28) was their star bowler while Badree (2/47) snagged a pair.

At Honeymoon Park in El Dorado, Hillview batsman Renaldo Fournillier smashed 82 runs while teammate Tyler Ramroop stacked figures of 7/16 as they cruised past Toco by 115 runs.

Fournillier led the charge for Hillview with Joseph Mendoza (40) and Rajeev Ramgoolie (38) taking them to 235 all out from 38.3 overs. Kenniel Pope (3/45) was Toco’s best bowler.

In reply, Toco found it hard to get going and were dismissed for 120 inside 35 overs. Tariq Richards (53) showed some fight for the travelling team but Hillview’s Ramroop had the last laugh with his stellar spell, while Qadeer Juman grabbed 3/14.

Over at Bamboo Recreation Ground in Valsayn, Pres San Fernando eked out a four-wicket win over Vishnu Boys with five balls remaining.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Vishnu Boys’ middle order stood firm with Andrew Rambaran (65), Aaron Basant (59) and Ishamel Ali (37) taking them to 235/8 from 50 overs.

Zion Phillip (2/24) topped the bowling for Pres with Keifer Ghisyawan (2/39) and Naeil Mohammed (2/67) among the wickets.

In reply, Pres Sando batsmen held their own with Ghisyawan (46 not out) and Jonathan Jebodh (46) leading the chase. A good start from opener Riyaad Mohammed (40) and number-three batsman Ethan Ramcharan (32) also played pivotal roles early on.

Their combined efforts carried Pres to 230/6, from 47.5 overs, with them needing six runs from the final 13 balls. They eventually got to 236/6. Ishmael Ali (2/31) and Rambaran (2/44) were Vishnu’s top bowlers.

St Mary’s also notched an 87-run triumph over ASJA Boys College at Clarke Road in Penal.

Summarised Scores

NAPARIMA 288 (49.4) – Amit Chan 102, Mathew Cooper 55, Roberto Badree 46; Ronaldo Smith 3/22, Aidian Basdeo 2/28, Alan Suchit 2/47 vs ST BENEDICT’S 167/8 – Shiva Harripersad 40, Alan Suchit 27, Aidian Basdeo 26; Amrit Pittiman 3/28, Roberto Badree 2/47 – Naps won by 121 runs.

HILLVIEW 235 (38.3) – Renaldo Fournillier 82, Joseph Mendoza 40, Rajeev Ramgoolie 38; Kenniel Pope 3/45 vs TOCO 120 (34.1) – Tariq Richards 53; Tyler Ramroop 7/16, Qadeer Juman 3/14 – Hillview won by 115 runs.

PRESENTATION CHAGUANAS 224 (49.1) – Aneal Rooplal 62, Darrius Batoosingh 53, Jaden Joseph 22; Davis Guerra 3/29, Maleek Lewis 3/33 vs FATIMA 56 (29.4) – Daron Dhanraj 6/16 – Presentation Chaguanas won by 168 runs.

VISHNU BOYS 235/8 - Andrew Rambaran 65, Aaron Basant 59, Ishamel Ali 37; Zion Phillip 2/24, Keifer Ghisyawan 2/39, Naeil Mohammed 2/67 vs PRESENTATION SAN FERNANDO 230/6 (49.1) – Keifer Ghisyawan 46 not out, Jonathan Jebodh 46, Riyaad Mohammed 40, Ethan Ramcharan 32; Ishmael Ali 2/31, Andrew Rambaran 2/44 – Presentation San Fernando won by four wickets.

ST MARY’S 187/9 – Ryan Yearwood 39, Mikaeel Ali 35, Ismaeel Mohammed 17; Kayden Manohar 4/40, Rylee Gangoo 2/23 vs ASJA BOYS 100 (33) – Yassar Ameer 23, Mark Ramkissoon 18; Sanjiv Bachu 4/22, Josiah Nicholls 4/25, Nathan Sancho 2/21 – St Mary’s won by 87 runs.