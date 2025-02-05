Parliament approves Benjamin as ag CoP, Simon as ag DCP

Acting CoP Junior Benjamin. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

The House of Representatives unanimously approved a government motion for DCP Junior Benjamin to be acting CoP and ACP Curt Simon to become an acting DCP on February 5.

The debate lasted less than 90 minutes for both motions.

It is now for the Police Service Commission (PSC) to formally appoint the two officers. The debate took place at the same time Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher was before the High Court seeking to stop the PSC from making the acting appointment of CoP.

The Parliament debate was relatively short when compared to the many days of headline news generated by actions which preceded it, that is, the suspension of CoP Harewood-Christopher amid a police probe into the import of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

The Prime Minister moved both motions. Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal responded for the opposition in the debate on Benjamin. Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein gave the opposition response to the motion on Simon.

Each time the Speaker put a motion to MPs, she also asked "Any against?" to which the opposition did not voice any objection.

While the House was sitting, attorneys for Harewood-Christopher were initiating legal action in the High Court in Port of Spain after the Police Service Commission (PSC) did not meet a February 4 deadline set by Senior Counsel Pamela Elder to reinstate her client, in a pre-action protocol letter to PSC head Dr Wendell Wallace.

Harewood-Christopher has not been charged with any criminal offence nor put under any disciplinary action, but has been instructed not to report for work nor discharge her duties.

In moving the motion on Benjamin, Dr Rowley said the government was in an unenviable position in that if it voted negatively towards Benjamin it might be accused of being unfair to that individual, while if it voted affirmatively critics might allege that "the government wants this."

"I am required to act blindly," the PM said.