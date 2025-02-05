Over $1m in prizes for Best Village winners

Front row, from left, Best Village programme manager Louris Lee Sing, Best Village project co-ordinator Augustine Francis, Deborah McBurnie representing Five Rivers Community Council Cultural Caravan, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Sport and Community Development Ministry Florette Clarke, Miss La Reine Rive 2024, Rachel Questelles and Sean Smart representing Eh Bien Oui Don Don at the Prime Minister’s Best Village Competition prize-giving ceremony at the Belmont Community Centre on February 3. - Photo by Mya Quamie

AS IT approaches its 62nd year, the Prime Minister’s Best Village Competition held its prize-giving ceremony at the Belmont Community Centre on February 3.

The ceremony saw over $1 million in prizes being given to around 90 participating groups in categories which include folk theatre, devotional and interpretive dance, art and environmental community projects.

In addition to prizes, two trophies and a special award were given to the competition’s most outstanding participants.

In recognition of 26 years of participation in the competition, the award for long service was given to Five Rivers Community Council Cultural Caravan. It was received by the council’s secretary Deborah McBurnie.

Winning the Norvan Fullerton challenge trophy for first place in the folk theatre category was the performing arts company Eh Bien Oui Don Don.

Crowned Miss La Reine Rive 2024, Rachel Questelles of the Encore Dance Theatre from Tobago said winning the title went beyond the competition.

“It’s a commitment to culture, to legacy and my community. To my fellow queens, to my supporters and to my village this community is ours, this victory is ours. Thank you for believing.

"And to the people responsible for continuing to progress the Prime Minister’s Best Village Competition, thank you for continuing to create a space for you people to shine and hone their craft.”

Programme co-ordinator Augustine Francis said a majority of the participants, which included students, members of community councils and performing arts companies, were 25 years and under.

“This signals that the Best Village programme is alive and well despite its underlying challenges.”

Florette Clarke, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Sport and Community Development Ministry, also praised the participation of youth in the competition as she spoke at the ceremony.

“I would like to take this moment to acknowledge the incredible role that our youth and schools play in the preservation and growth of the nation’s vibrant culture.

"The Prime Minister’s Best Village Programme has long been a platform where our heritage, our tradition and our values are not only celebrated but also passed down to the next generation.

“In 2025 as we focus on the theme, safeguarding the legacy, our young people will continue to take centre stage. And it is essential to take a moment to not only honour the remarkable achievements of our young winners but also the collective efforts of everyone who has supported them along the way.”

