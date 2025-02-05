New EBC member appointed

Karla Drayton Edwards stands with President Christine Kangaloo after taking her oath as a member of the EBC.- Photo courtesy Office of the President

Karla Drayton Edwards has taken the oath of office as a member of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) before President Christine Carla Kangaloo.

The ceremony took place at the Office of the President (OTP) at 10.30 am on February 4.

A post on the OTP 's Facebook page on February 5 said Drayton-Edwards is a results-driven executive with a strong background in information technology (IT), network support and managed services.

The post said: “After gaining a BSc in information systems and sciences from Morgan State University in Baltimore, she began her professional working life at the Environmental Protection Agency in the US before moving to Verizon Communications in Arlington, Virginia."

Returning to TT, she worked at CLICO Investment Bank as a systems administrator and then at CommNet Caribbean Ltd as senior business development manager.

>

In 2008, Edwards moved to Metropolitan Networks Caribbean Ltd, where she is now CEO.

“Passionate about promoting environmentally responsible IT practices, she is skilled at integrating Green IT solutions that support business objectives while advancing environmental stewardship,” the post said.

“In 2014, Ms Edwards’ work was recognised with the Ingram Micro Achievement Award for Excellence in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

The President congratulated the newest EBC member on her appointment and thanked her for her service.