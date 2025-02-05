Nathaniel James urges teen Soca Warriors: Make a name for yourself

Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s team player Lindell Sween arrives, on February 4, at the Norman Manley International Airport, ahead of a pair of international friendly between hosts Jamaica and TT, on February 6 and 9. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

TRINIDAD and Tobago senior men's footballer Nathaniel James wants teenagers Derrel Garcia and Lindell Sween to make a name for themselves in the two international friendlies against Jamaica on February 6 and 9.

The first match will kick off from 8.30 pm (TT time) at the Catherine Hall Stadium, Montego Bay, with the second game scheduled for 9 pm at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston.

TT will use the Jamaica matches as preparation for the Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary playoffs in March. The Soca Warriors will play twice against Cuba – away on March 21 and at home on March 25.

James, 20, is normally one of the youngest members in the squad along with Kaile Auvray, 20. Garcia, 17, and Sween, 18, are the latest additions to the national team and are both on the 24-man squad. Garcia and Sween are both still in school, playing for St Benedict’s College and San Juan North Secondary respectively. Both teenagers also ply their trade with TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) club San Juan Jabloteh.

“The two young ones – Derrel Garcia and Lindell Sween – who are here now to hopefully get their debut and play really well and make their mark on the international stage,” James told TT Football Association media.

James said he is willing to give the pair advice. “I am here to support them. Just a (little) while ago I was the youngest on the team and (now) there are other younger ones, so I just feel I could help them because I have been through it recently. I just think it is a good opportunity for them and the team.”

James said the battle between TT and Jamaica is always memorable. “When we see one another it is funny (times), the conversations are usually nice...on the field there is a rivalry, a lot of bragging rights, a lot of talk. You just always have to be on top your game to always gain the bragging rights.”

James, who plays with Mt Pleasant in the Jamaica Premier League, is familiar with the Reggae Boyz squad. “I saw the (Jamaica) team, it looks like a team that is bascially in form in the local (Jamaica) league. They are going to be rough, they are going to come out hard, but I think we have a lot of players who are doing well in our league (TTPFL) back home, playing well and scoring a lot of goals, really good defenders who are getting their chance right now.”

Under new head coach Dwight Yorke and Russell Latapy as an assistant, James said the TT players have the chance to impress the new staff.

“It is clear to see that he has his own idea of things. I think everyone now is getting a clean slate to prove themselves, show their worth, show what they can do, how they can play and how good they really are. Everyone just needs to stay focused.”

Garcia is elated to be part of the senior team. “I feel great, I feel happy to be on the squad. I was very excited (to get selected).

“I just have to continue doing my work and work very hard to impress the coach and play my normal game, nothing has changed.”

He is eager to play for stalwarts Yorke and Latapy. “It is a good opportunity for me to show my talent and to show the coach, get more playing time to show the world. This is a special opportunity for me to work with the two coaches – the legends of TT...I am looking forward to making my debut (in) one of these games.”

TT squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Marvin Phillip, Aaron Enill, Jabari St Hillaire.

DEFENDERS: Darnell Hospedales, Jamal Jack, Isaiah Garcia, Justin Garcia, Josiah Trimmingham, Jesse Williams.

MIDFIELDERS: Tyrese Bailey, Kevin Molino, Nathaniel James, Joevin Jones, Noah Powder, Steffen Yeates, Michael Poon Angeron, John-Paul Rochford, Liam Burns, Lindell Sween, Kaihim Thomas.

FORWARDS: Derrel Garcia, Isaiah Lee, Jariel Arthur, Brent Sam.