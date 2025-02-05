Missing Barrackpore man calls mother

Adrian Kissoon. -

ADRIAN KISSOON, the 30-year-old from Barrackpore who went missing on January 24, called his mother on February 5 to tell her he was okay and staying with friends in Port of Spain.

His mother, Vena Kissoon, was relieved to hear his voice, but remains concerned about his health. She is not convinced all is well, and pleaded with him to come home.

Vena Kissoon recounted the conversation, reporting: "He said, 'Ma, if I tell you anything, I am sorry. Ma, I love you. I have shrimp in the fridge and groceries in the house; you could go for them before they spoil.'

"I asked where he was staying, but he would not say.

"He sounded all right."

But, she continued, "But in all my life, I never knew him to have any friends in Port of Spain. Since he got sick, he does not have any friends. "Today is the first day I heard from him since he went missing. Yesterday, he called my daughter."

Mother and son live in separate houses on Ramlal Trace, off Rochard Douglas Road.

Adrian has mental-health issues.

"Despite that, he never troubled anyone in the village. He would stay locked in the house all day.

"I want him to come home. I do not know for sure where he is or where he is sleeping," Kissoon said.

Around 7 pm on January 24, Adrian left his mother's home to walk to his house. Relatives later went to his home, but he was not there.

On January 29, he was reported missing to Barrackpore police. Cpl Seeth and other officers responded and searched the area without success.

Kissoon is of East Indian descent, slim-built and has a brown complexion. He is about five foot 11 inches tall and has a tattoo of a dragon on his right upper arm. He was last seen wearing a black jersey and dark shorts.

Sgt Bynoe is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Barrackpore Police Station at 654-0609 or the police at 999, 555 or 911.