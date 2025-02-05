Maracas community embraces USC students' green waste compost project

Michael Garcia and Ruqayya Abdul-Haqq till the soil as they participate in the Eco-Friendly Green Waste Composting in Urban Agriculture project. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Two outstanding students, Michael Garcia and Ruqayya Abdul-Haqq are set to make their mark in the prestigious Portraits of Excellence 2025 Scholarship Pageant at the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC).

Held under the patronage of Sharon Rowley, wife of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, this initiative celebrates leadership, community service, and innovation among the region's most promising young minds.

The USC is a Seventh-Day Adventist institution with campuses in Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua, Barbados, Guyana and St Lucia.

As active members of the Trinbago Club and dedicated students, Garcia and Abdul-Haqq have excelled in embodying the programme’s mission. Central to their participation is their impactful project, Eco-Friendly Green Waste Composting in Urban Agriculture, which addresses waste management and sustainable agriculture in TT by turning green waste into compost, reducing landfill waste, and promoting urban farming for food security.

Their initiative seamlessly aligns with the programme’s emphasis on innovation and community impact, reflecting a shared vision of sustainability and progress for TT. This pageant not only celebrates their dedication to creating meaningful change but also provides an inspiring platform to showcase their vision and leadership.

Portraits of Excellence

Resuming after a hiatus since 2013, Portraits of Excellence Scholarship Awards and Gala has returned. First established in 2006, Portraits of Excellence, by integrating intellectual, social, physical, and spiritual dimensions of learning, equips participants with life-changing experiences that nurture their holistic growth.

The 2024/2025 theme, Entrepreneurial Innovations: An Imperative for Sustainability in the Caribbean, underscores the critical importance of sustainable development. It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) #8 (Decent Work & Economic Growth) and #9 (Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure), reflecting USC’s commitment to fostering a brighter future for the region.

Participants undergo an eight-month-long programme, including professional development workshops in speech dynamics, research methods, dining etiquette, and more. Additionally, they must complete at least 20 hours of community service, tackling projects that echo the scholarship theme.

The selection process is rigorous, requiring students to demonstrate academic excellence (minimum GPA of 3.0), active campus involvement, and a willingness to embody the ideals of USC’s mission. Assessment segments include a written research project, cultural displays, community development initiatives, and talent showcases.

The journey ends on March 16 in a grand gala at the USC auditorium, Maracas Royal Road, St Joseph, where participants will showcase their talents, cultural expressions, and intellectual prowess. A panel of judges will determine the winners –Mr and Ms USC 2025– who will serve as ambassadors for the university, representing its values on public and private platforms for one year.

'Determined to stand out'

For 22-year-old Garcia, his journey began in a rural community where academic excellence was uncommon. The Ortoire Village, Mayaro resident said, “From a young age, I was determined to stand out.”

His determination paid off as he became the top male student in southeast Trinidad in the SEA exams and went to Cowen Hamilton Secondary School, Moruga. He achieved outstanding results in both CSEC and CAPE exams and served as head boy at Mayaro Secondary School, where he then studied.

Garcia earned a scholarship from the energy company Touchstone, which opened doors to the USC. There, he joined the Trinbago Club, which, he says, has deepened his understanding of “leading by example” and fostered his commitment to growth.

Enriching experiences

Arouca resident Abdul-Haqq, 20, on the other hand, draws her inspiration from her family’s legacy at the USC and her passion for her studies. Currently pursuing a bachelor of arts in history with an emphasis in legal studies, her academic accomplishments, including earning the highest GPA, have been complemented by her role as an educator on her TikTok channel, Riah Rantz.

“USC holds a special place in my family’s history as both my mother and sister are proud alumni. Their enriching experiences at USC inspired me deeply. When I discovered that USC offered a programme that perfectly aligned with my passion for history and my career aspirations, it felt natural to follow in their footsteps,” she said.

Questioned on the vision behind their project, Garcia described it as a way to “create a scalable economy that brings new awareness to the necessity of self-sustainable agricultural practices.”

At its core, however, he noted that “it is to create a cyclic process of organic waste to fertile compost that would promote overall plant growth which would result entirely from the processing of the byproduct of the farming processes in which we already engage to reduce the need for inorganic and chemical-based fertilisers.”

Abdul-Haqq emphasises its alignment with the programme’s theme of entrepreneurial innovation for sustainability.

“The entrepreneurial aspect (of the project) also demonstrates how sustainability can be integrated into profitable business models, creating new economic opportunities and helping to drive innovation in the agricultural sector,” she said.

Asked how they see urban agriculture benefiting from this project, Abdul-Haqq explained that it can benefit by using compost made from green waste to improve soil quality, reduce reliance on chemical fertilisers, and promote healthier crops. “Compost enhances soil structure, water retention, and plant growth, making urban farming more productive and sustainable. The project also supports food security, job creation, and community engagement by empowering people to grow their own food.

“Overall, it fosters a closed-loop system that reduces waste, enriches the environment, and strengthens urban food sustainability.”

Community impact

Their efforts have been met with enthusiasm from the community. Garcia recalled the positive reception from stakeholders and the excitement among youth participants.

“Our interactions with the youth were particularly impactful – many of them didn’t want to leave, which speaks volumes about the project’s success. This demonstrates the incredible results achieved from the project's initial implementation,” he said. Abdul-Haqq cherished her interaction with pupils at Maracas Presbyterian Primary School.

“Once people understood the purpose of the project and how it would benefit them, the community, Trinidad, and the environment, they were eager to contribute their green waste and get involved.

"During our visit to the primary school, the students were especially enthusiastic, actively participating in the composting activity and excitedly sharing the information with their parents, many of whom are farmers. This enthusiasm and engagement from the community have been encouraging, and it shows that there is a growing interest in sustainable practices and their potential to make a positive impact.”

Looking ahead, Garcia aspires to revolutionise the energy sector with a scalable renewable energy source, while Abdul-Haqq envisions contributing to education and cultural preservation. Both see their project as a steppingstone toward broader environmental and economic goals for TT.

Become changemakers

Their messages to young people are inspiring.

“To lead is to serve, Garcia said.

"What you do should not be done with self-acclaim in mind; being of good service to your fellow man is the greatest form of leadership.”

Abdul-Haqq encourages youth to embrace diversity and innovation, reminding them that the Portraits of Excellence Scholarship Pageant exemplifies how initiatives can inspire innovation and encourage active engagement with global goals like the United Nations SDG.

She added, “Leadership is about taking action, inspiring others, and fostering a culture of collaboration. Community service allows us to connect with and uplift others, while sustainability reminds us of our responsibility to protect and preserve resources for future generations. By embracing these values, young people can make tangible contributions to the world and become changemakers for a better tomorrow.”