Kalypso Revue celebrates Pink Panther's 50 years in calypso

The Kalypso Revue tent will celebrate and show appreciation for Eric Taylor aka Pink Panther for his 50th anniversary in calypso.

Pink Panther, who won the Calypso Monarch title in 2013 with Crying in the Chapel and Travel Woes, started writing and singing calypso in 1974 as a student at North Eastern College, Sangre Grande, and competed at the secondary school level, a media release said.

He was not too long out of school when he beat Scrunter (Irwin Reyes Johnson) in 1982 to win the Sangre Grande Calypso Monarch. As a result, Scrunter took him to Revue, the release said.

The Sangre Grande-born calypsonian did not make it into the Revue that year, but found a place under late tent founder Kitchener's wing. Kitchener remained a close adviser, teacher and mentor until his death in 2000, the release said.

Pink Panther will perform Kitchener's 1973 classic Rainorama, in tribute.

The calypsonian has been consistent in producing quality compositions and writing calypsoes for other artistes. Among his popular calypsoes are Misprint and Laughing in the Ghetto.

For 2025, the Revue tent is all about love, the release said.

In keeping with tradition and in honour of Kitchener, who hailed from Arima, the Revue opens on February 6 with a diverse cast at the Arima Velodrome at 8 pm.

This year’s tent again features calypso veterans such as Sugar Aloes, Chalkdust, Baron, Funny, Skatie and Trinidad Rio.

The cast also includes the 2024 Protective Services Calypso Monarch Michelle Henry, 2024 National Women's Action Committee NWAC Calypso Queen Naomi Sinnette, former monarch Devon Seales, Calypso Fiesta semi-finalist Alana Sinnette, Singing Sonia, Makeda Darius and Mighty Diamond, along with several new, up-and-coming talents offering humorous as well as social commentary, a media release said.

House band Cummings and the Wailers is adding a fresh take to the tent’s sound and the Revue Angels will continue to add their talent on chorus harmonies, the release said.

After its Arima launch, Kalypso Revue will return to its home base at SWWTU Hall on Wrightson Road in Port of Spain for shows on February 7 and 8. Judges' night is on February 13.

For Valentine's Day, the Revue will present Love of Kaiso featuring special guest Lord Nelson and a selected cast at Queen's Hall on February 14, and on February 16 at the Lobby Bar and Lounge in San Fernando. The Revue is also at SWWTU Hall on February 15 and 27.

Shows start at 8 pm and advance tickets are on sale.

